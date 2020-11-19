At Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council, the dais quietly approved a location for a temporary library facility.
Although the item was not discussed, but instead approved as an item on the consent calendar, the temporary library facility will be located at 50 W. Olive Suite B, directly next door to Grocery Outlet. According to the staff report attached to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the city entered into a lease agreement with 50 West Olive, LLC, for the building space of roughly 8,057 square feet. A base rate of $10,000 a month was established for the first three years of the lease agreement, and, if needed, a base rate of $10,600 a month was established for every month after the first three years. Funding for the building was available to the city through insurance proceeds from the library fire.
While there was no discussion on the temporary library facility, the Council did discuss the expansion of the map for the placement of military banners. Amy Graybehl, the Parks and Leisure Services Specialist, gave a brief history of the military banner program in Porterville, saying that there is now a total of 632 banners that hang on Porterville streets. Because the program has grown so large, Graybehl explained that the map for available banner locations needed to be expanded.
After reviewing a list of suggestions for which streets to expand to, it was quickly agreed upon that Morton Avenue, from Plano Street to Westwood Street, should be the next designated location for military banners to be hung. It was also agreed upon by the Council that the military banners should remain up year round, until another banner program is introduced in the city.
At Tuesday night's meeting, the Council received an update on the status of the New Porterville Rescue Mission's (NPRM) renovation project. On June 18, 2019, the NPRM received a Conditional Use Permit allowing the facility to run as a Social Services facility, with the condition that they bring the facility into city code. The mission was to keep in contact with city staff until the project is complete.
On February 4, 2020, the Council was scheduled to receive a bi-annual update on the mission's progress, but had to table the discussion due to additional information that was needed. On March 3, 2020, the Council received a proposed plan for renovations at the NPRM, to which they noted that the plan was aggressive and suggested that a three to six month timeline would be better in order to obtain the building permits needed for the construction at the facility.
On July 7, the NPRM received their building permits. According to the staff report, “The scope of the permit includes removing existing staff bedroom walls to open up to existing open area to accommodate fourteen (14) beds total on the west end of the building, remodel of two restrooms to meet accessibility standards, the installation of two new concrete door landings, one new door landing with stairs and handrails, as well as reversing the swing of an existing door.” Mission staff estimated that the construction would take roughly three to four months to complete.
On Tuesday night, the Council was set to receive an update on the mission, noting any inspections that had taken place at the facility in regards to their renovation project. During the first week of November, city staff was contacted by NPRM staff and was informed that during the demolition of one of the restrooms, a structural post had been encountered, causing a halt in demolition progress. City staff told the mission to consult with an architect or engineer for a remedy.
As of Tuesday night, the NPRM had not submitted any requests for inspection since receiving their building permit in July. If the NPRM does not any inspections by January 4, 2021, their building permit will expire.
Fred Beltran, a representative for the NPRM, told the Council that the mission had been in contact with an architect, who is in the process of creating a design for the restroom that would remedy the structural issue, and that the mission cannot continue working until the issue is resolved. Beltran stated that the design would include both of the facility's restrooms coming into ADA compliance, and that hopefully within the next few weeks that mission will be able to request an inspection.
Council member Virginia Gurrola asked Beltran how much more time would be needed until the project is complete. Beltran stated that the first restroom should be complete by the end of this year, and that construction would start on the second restroom in the early parts of January, and that hopefully construction would be complete within six months.
It was stressed that the mission needs to remain in communication with the city while they move forward with their project. The Council agreed that an update should be brought to them about the status of the project at their first meeting in January 2021.