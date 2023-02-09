The Porterville City Council approved a new 80 single-family residence subdivision to be developed on the southside of town near the Jaye Street shopping center after closing the public hearing regarding the housing during their regular meeting on Tuesday night. The development includes annexation of roughly 20 acres on the southwest corner of Jaye Street and Gibbons Avenue.
Contract City Planner Jeff O'Neal explained after receiving a letter from the Department of Toxic Substances Control asking that further testing of the soil be done at the project site, the public hearing needed to be continued to Tuesday night. The soil analysis concluded there were no concerns from the DTSC.
At the previous council meeting, concerns about a possible San Joaquin Kit Fox habitat in the area were expressed to the council. O'Neal reported it's unlikely kit foxes are in the area.
When the hearing was open for public comment, Brock Neeley approached the council requesting the city consider a more extensive survey of the project site just in case the endangered fox may be living there.
"Since it is known that they can be in the area there should have been an endangered species survey done of the property site looking for foxes and their habitats," said Neeley. "Destruction of a habitat of a San Joaquin Kit Fox is a felony in the United States."
Ken Turner, a representative for the property owner, stated the biologists report concluded the orchard near the project site isn't a habitat for the San Joaquin Kit Fox and concerns about the Kit Fox had been addressed in the environmental report.
After the public comment portion of the hearing closed, O'Neal requested the council approve an amendment to the general plan designating the project site as low residential, approve a conditional use permit to allow for lots under the required minimum 6,000 square feet and approve the annexation and development of the subdivision.
When Council began their discussion, Councilmember Donald Weyhrauch asked if any known habitats for a San Joaquin Kit Fox were local to the area. O'Neal responded a habitat had been observed approximately one mile south of the project site and had been noted on the Open Species Conservation Element.
"There was nothing identified in that figure, and again there was no concern expressed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife when the document was routed to that agency," said O'Neal when it came to addressing the Kit Fox concerns.
Council member Greg Meister asked when the Kit Fox habitat had been seen, to which O'Neal answered the information came from the city's General Plan dated back to 2007.
Before the project went to Council vote, Weyhrauch asked if the water consumption impact figure reported in the agenda was accurate. Public Works director Michael Knight affirmed the water consumption impact figure was accurate.
The project was unanimously approved by the council after it was motioned by Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo and seconded by Meister.
City manager John Lollis presented the council with a Letter of Commitment to become a partner community to the Tulare County Regional Transportation Agency, TCRTA. The TCRTA is a finalist for a large federal grant of up to $25 million and the community of Porterville, as well as the Tule River Tribe, have been identified as partners who could use funding for disadvantaged parts of their communities.
If the TCRTA is selected to receive the grant, the City of Porterville and the tribe could receive assistance for two years, with a focus on increasing mobility and transportation solutions in disadvantaged areas. The Letter of Commitment was unanimously approved by the council.
In other Council news, the Council approved and adopted the 2023-2024 Citizen's Participation Plan and appointed seven members to the Community Development Block Grant Citizens Advisory Committee.
The next meeting of the Porterville City Council is set for February 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.