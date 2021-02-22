The Porterville City Council approved two Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) Cross Country meets for Porterville High School (PHS) and Monache High School (MHS).
PUSD requested approval for PHS to hold their annual Cross Country Meet at the Sports Complex on February 24 and March 10. The cross country race will be held with a total of two teams and three to four races of two to three miles each.
PUSD also requested approval for MHS to hold their annual Cross Country Dual Meets at Veterans Park at 1 p.m., on March 3 and March 16. The cross country race will be held with a total of two teams and three to four races of two to three miles each. The runners and sponsors will be using the interior trails and the perimeter of Veterans Park.
When the discussion opened to the dais, Councilmember Milt Stowe asked if the application had been reviewed by the City Council COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee. City Manager John Lollis answered that both applications had been reviewed by the ad-hoc committee. Mayor Monte Reyes added that the committee discussed both applications thoroughly, focusing on the timeframe of the events including the time needed for notice to the public.
The Council had nothing else to say and Stowe moved for the approval of both events. Vice Mayor Martha Flores seconded the motion and the Cross Country meets for MHS and PHS were approved with a vote of 5-0.