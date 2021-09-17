Just a few minutes ago at an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon, the Porterville City Council approved an action to allow CAL FIRE to use the Porterville Sports Complex as a base camp in its effort to fight the Windy Fire.
CAL FIRE could begin using the Porterville Sports Complex as a base camp as soon as Saturday. As part of its action the council also gave broad authority to city staff to work with firefighting agencies to use any other city facilities if needed and if the could be used in the future.
The action also allows CAL FIRE to use the complex for an indefinite amount of time.