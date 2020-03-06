A new four-story hotel, called the Porterville Inn, will be making its way to the north side of Henderson Avenue, east of Prospect Street, in the near future, as the Porterville City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the construction at Tuesday night’s Council meeting.
The Porterville Inn will be located near Blaze Pizza, Chipotle, The Habit and a future Panda Express. The hotel will be roughly 63,000 square feet, and will sit on a 2.28 acre lot. The hotel will consists of 103 rooms and amenities that include a meeting room, a breakfast area, a fitness center and an outdoor pool and recreation area.
The CUP for the project was set for a public hearing on Tuesday night, and Barry Caplan was the only person to step forward to address the Council on this matter. Caplan stated he used to reside in the area and expressed concerns about shadows being cast into neighboring backyards. Once the public hearing was closed, Council member Virginia Gurrola addressed Caplan’s concerns by stating she has also lived in the area and most of the neighboring housing units are townhouses with backyards that are smaller in size.
When it came time to vote on the CUP, it was unanimously approved with a vote of 5-0.
The Council also approved a modification to the tentative map for the Aria Subdivision. In 2019, the Council approved the initial resolution and map for the project. Since then, property to the north of the subdivision went up for sale and was purchased by the project’s applicant, Brian Ennis. Ennis then requested to modify the tentative subdivision map by adding an additional two lots and a cul-de-sac to the project. No other changes were made to the project, which eliminates the need for any additional studies on the project site.
“This is a really great example of in-fill development because you’re able to get the two lots,” said Jenni Byers, the City’s Community Development Director. “Anyone else would have only been able to develop the one acre as a single house, so it provides additional housing.”
When the public hearing for this item was opened, Ennis, who was the only one to speak, stepped forward to thank City Staff for their hard work and share his support for the project. Once the public hearing was closed, the Council quickly approved the modification, adding two additional houses, with a vote of 5-0.
In addition the the Aria subdivision, the Council approved the Hillside Estates tentative subdivision map with a vote of 5-0 as well. The application for this project was received by the city in 2018, but due to some complications with slope requirements, the approval of the project was postponed. In 2019, an amendment was made to clarify slope requirements for housing projects, which in turn allowed the Hillside Estates project to be reconsidered by the Council.
The subdivision project will include 28 units on a 7.6 acre lot east of Leggett Street on Morton Avenue. Construction on this project will be done in a single phase.
“This project, as proposed, does meet the requirements of the Development Code in the General Plan,” said Julie Phillips, the Community Development Manager. “It includes such features as sidewalks with parkway strips, street trees, street lights and circular access within the subdivision which would take access from the City’s circulation network. The project is expected to be developed in a single phase, and the applicant would be pursuing construction as quickly as possible.”
The New Porterville Rescue Mission’s (NPRM) CUP, which has been a topic of discussion with the Council for several meetings, was up for another discussion on Tuesday night. On February 12, representatives from the mission met with City Staff to provide a timeline for facility improvements, per the Council’s request. Staff received the timeline which included improvements to the restrooms, seating for dining and outdoor screening and landscape. It was stated Dennis Townsend, of Townsend Architectural Group, is working on creating more descriptive improvement plans.
City Staff stated the timeline they received from the NPRM may be a bit too aggressive in terms of time, as permits for the construction that will need to be done may not be secured for three to six months. In the meantime, the mission has stated it will make the improvements needed to come into ADA compliance and it’s currently developing a landscaping plan to screen the perimeter of the facility. Staff also stated the mission had also provided the requested Board of Directors list.
When the Council began the discussion, Gurrola expressed concerns about the lack of a Chief Financial Officer on the mission’s board and urged the mission to include a finance officer in the future. Gurrola also questioned whether the mission was following the terms of the CUP in regards to the tents that are erected in the parking lot.
Vice mayor Monte Reyes suggested the NPRM be placed on a Council agenda every 30 days or so in order to easily follow the mission’s progress more closely. He also echoed Gurrola’s concerns on the mission’s Board of Directors list, and stated there are only two members on the Board of Directors that can vote on matters.
Mayor Martha Flores stated she would like to see consistency on the follow through of improvements, and echoed Reyes’ idea on 30 day updates of progress.
Gurrola suggested the Council bring the mission updates back every 60 days, instead of 30, as she believed it would provide the Council with more concrete progress. She included that if it were brought back every 60 days, it would reduce the amount of time City Staff would need to prepare these items. City Manager John Lollis answered Gurrola and said every 30 days isn’t imposing on staff’s time too much, and the updates for Council would be used as a managing tool for the City in regards to the NPRM improvement progress.
The Council approved 60 day updates from City Staff regarding the mission’s progress with a vote of 5-0.
The next meeting of the Porterville City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers inside of City Hall located at 291 N. Main Street.