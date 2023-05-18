Council approves Phase III of Tule River Parkway
BY CHARLES WHISNAND
cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Despite the recent storms complicating the planned Phase III expansion of the Tule River Parkway, the Porterville City Council unanimously approved the project that will cost more than $3.5 million at its meeting on Tuesday.
The cost of the project has been increased due to damage that was caused to the banks of the Tule River in the area of the project. That will require some re-design and repairs so the project can be completed.
Council member Ray Beltran raised concerns about not knowing what that re-design would look like before approving the project.
In addition all three bids were above the engineer's estimate for the project. But because of the deadline when it comes to grant funding for the project staff reported that “will make it difficult to rebid this project without jeopardizing the funding.”
City Manager John Lollis put it this way if the council held off on the project. “You will push this trail out five years,” he said.
Staff also noted this is the second time the city has accepted bids for the project and stated “the bids received the second time were in line with the first set of bids in regards to pricing. It is reasonable to believe that further attempts would not prove any more successful.”
In the end the council unanimously approved the project, which consists of a Class I pedestrian trail between Main and Plano. The trail will include solar lighting, bridges, retaining walls and trail signage.
The council went with staff recommendation to reward the bid of Fresno's American Paving Co. to do the project. The city has received a $1.825 million federal grant for the project. Another $624,000 in Measure R funds will be used for the project. The remaining cost of nearly $1.1 million for the project will be paid for by Local Transportation Funds.
STATE BILL RESOLUTION REJECTED
By a 3-2 vote the council rejected a resolution in opposition of State Senate Bill 94 proposed by Democratic State Senator Dave Cortese.
The issue was addressed at Tuesday's meeting after council member Greg Meister requested the council consider approving a resolution opposing Assembly Bill 1090 proposed by Democratic Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer and SB 94. The matter was addressed at the council's May 2 meeting and the council decided to continue to discuss the matter at Tuesday's meeting.
Meister announced at Tuesday's meeting AB 1090 failed to advance in the state legislature. It would have allowed county boards by a 4/5th vote to remove county sheriffs from their office for cause.
So the council was left with just considering a resolution in opposition to SB 94. That bill would allow those who were sentenced to death or a life sentence without parole to apply for parole if mitigating circumstances applied. Only individuals who have served at least 20 years and which their offense happened before June 5, 1990 would be allowed to apply.
Mayor Martha A. Flores maintained her stance the issue wasn't something the council should address and stated if an council member wanted to state their position on an individual basis by writing a letter in opposition to the bill.
“That's exactly what I would do,” Meister said. “There's no hard feelings. I get your points. I get your views.”
Meister made a motion in favor of a resolution in opposition of SB 94 and Beltran seconded the motion. The motion failed 3-2 with Meister and Beltran voting in favor and Flores, Kellie Carrillo and Don Weyhrauch voting against.
WATERING GUIDELINES
The council approved switching from Phase IV to Phase III when it comes to watering restrictions. Under the current Phase IV guidelines those in the city are only allowed to water once a week with odd addresses being allowed to water on Tuesdays and even addresses being allowed to water on Wednesdays. The Phase III guidelines will go into effect on June 1 and will allow those in the city to water twice a week with odd addresses being allowed to water Tuesdays and Saturdays and even addresses being allowed to water Wednesdays and Sundays.
MAIN STREET PROJECT
As part of its consent calendar the council approved to advertise for bids for the $2 million Main Street Reconstruction Project between Putnam and Morton. The project will consist of the removal and replacement of asphalt and the 6-inch cast iron water main.
The project will also include new curbs and gutters, detectable warnings, conduit fiber optic line and video cameras at Main and Putnam and Main and Morton. Purple pipe will be installed for the use of reclaimed water throughout the city.
The project will be mostly funded by nearly $1.6 million from SB1/Special Gas Tax Funds. There's up to $1 million in Local Transportation Funds to fund the remaining cost of the project.
EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER
As part of the consent calendar the council also took action to begin the process for design work to begin on the $10 million Emergency Operations Center to be placed at the site of the former Porterville Public Library, which was destroyed in the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. The city has received a $10 million grant for the project.
FREEDOM FEST
As part of its consent calendar the council approved a $25,000 contract for Zambelli Fireworks to provide the fireworks for this year's Freedom Fest, which will be held Saturday, July 1 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
KJUG CONCERTS
As part of its consent calendar the council also approved street closures for the upcoming free KJUG Concert Series at Centennial Park. The first concert will be held this Wednesday, May 24.
Two other concerts are scheduled, one to be held on either June 6 or 7 and the other to be held on June 21.
MILITARY BANNER CEREMONY
As part of its consent calendar the council also approved street closures for this year's Military Banner Ceremony to be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 26 at Centennial Park. Another 71 Military Banners in honor of current military members and veterans are being raised this year and those 71 individuals will be honored during the ceremony.