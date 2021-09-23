Several of the City’s upcoming community events — Cars under the Stars, Music on Main Concert Series, Pioneer Days and the Porterville Veterans Parade — were brought up and discussed Tuesday during the Scheduled Matters segment of the City of Porterville’s regular scheduled City Council meeting.
However, even well before Scheduled Matters, the Veterans Day Parade was first mentioned during the oral communication segment of the meeting shortly after reconvening to open session when Michael Smith, a U.S. Marine veteran and the American Legion, Post 20 Commander who also serves on the Porterville Veterans’ Homecoming Committee, addressed the Porterville Council and staff.
“Porterville also has the distinction of having the longest-running Veterans Day parade in California,” Smith said after mentioning Porterville had the distinction of having the most cases of fatal casualties, per capita, of the Vietnam War. “This is important to our Veterans to not only enjoy the gratitude of their sacrifices by this city but it also acts as a form of healing for them.”
Smith went on to say some veterans were drafted and others joined of their own free will and not all served in a hostile area. But there's one thing, all veterans have in common, he said. They all signed a blank check payable up to their very lives.
“This day is our nation, state and community’s way to say ‘Thank You’ for their service to them,” Smith said.
Smith said he was there to express gratitude the Veterans Day Parade was still being considered.
“And we are moving forward in a favorable way to ensure not only our city’s traditions are kept alive, the oldest-running Veterans Day Parade does not end, but we are moving back to normalcy from the pandemic.”
Jessica Dowling, the project director for the Homecoming Queen Pageant, also talked during Oral Communications.
Dowling said she was pleased to announce they were having their 75th annual pageant on October 23 at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. She also reported on the first pageant rehearsal Monday night and they have three contestants running to fill the positions of Queen, Senior Princess and First Attendant.
“Their debut event after the pageant has always been the Veterans Day Parade,” she said before talking about the committee and history of the first pageant which started in 1946 as an event to honor Porterville’s veterans in the aftermath of World War II.
“I encourage everyone in our community to attend the pageant this year and help us celebrate our 75th year,” Dowling said and mentioned she was born, raised, lives and raises her daughter in Porterville. “The City of Porterville is one of the most patriotic veteran-honoring communities in the United States of America. We have celebrated Veterans Day as a community since the signing of Armistice on November 11, at the 11th hour in 1918 after World War I when a spontaneous celebration broke out in the streets of Porterville.”
After also talking about the number of lives lost during the Vietnam Wall, and paying a visit to the Vietnam Wall at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium, she continued talking about patriotism in Porterville.
“You cannot drive down our city streets without seeing the banners of our veterans from the city of Porterville, my family members included,” she said. “We are always striving to keep patriotism alive in our young people so that they will never forget the sacrifice given to them by our military and first responders, and the great deal of gratitude we owe them.”
The Veterans Day Parade is a time-honored tradition in the community, she said, which has been around for 103 years.
“As a patriotic citizen of this great nation, I kindly ask the Veterans Day Parade is brought back this year, not only to bring our community together again, but to pay our respects and pay gratitude to those who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe and free.”
It's a small tribute of thankfulness to honor a big sacrifice by fellow Americans, Dowling said in closing.
Porterville Chamber of Commerce Interim CEO Christina Clausen took the opportunity to speak during Oral Communications to offer an update on an upcoming event — specifically, Music on Main Street.
“Noche de Herencia”— Hispanic Heritage Night, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and will include a DJ, Spanish music, and food vendors.
She also mentioned a virtual Governing Affair Committee for Oct. 30, and a First Friday event at the Galaxy Theater where Porterville Unified School District Pathways will show some of its projects – indoors and outdoors to provide plenty of space; as well as an ambassador luncheon planned for November 6.
Clausen ended by saying the Chamber of Commerce is looking for, and taking recommendations and applications, for board members.
During the City Council COVID Ad Hoc Committee report, Councilmember Kelli Carrillo talked about Pioneer Days, the fundraising event for the Zalud House Museum, Rib Cookoff, and the Veterans Day Parade.
Carrillo said a lot of key staff were present, from Parks and Recreation and City Manager John Lollis to Public Works and Public Safety, as they discussed an array of topics, including extending the parade route to encourage social distancing, the need for additional personnel, additional road closures, different routes, the need for multiple announcer areas, ideas about video streaming, and getting PUSD Pathways involved, signage, and making it also into a vaccine event.
“We talked a little about there’s some cases with City employees with positive cases with COVID, so we are watching that,” Carrillo said.
Carrillo also said other topics of discussion included a request by the Porterville College Foundation wanting to move the PC Swap meet from the fairgrounds back to Porterville College, and a Christmas Bazaar at the Sports Complex, and about the Sierra View Medical Center recent event where 1,500 gift cards were available to be distributed from local businesses to community members who were vaccinated that day.
“One thing I do want to say about the Veterans Day Parade is that a lot of time was spent looking at how that could happen,” Mayor Monte Reyes said.
And of looking at how it could be made into something while abiding by precautionary measures for COVID19.
“It’s one of the largest events that happen — the largest Veterans Day parade in the area,” Reyes said. “It’s very important for us to look at the logistics behind it and try to make that happen.”
Reyes said he wanted to assure those who speak at the meetings, as they did earlier during Oral Communications, and talk about the town’s patriotism and the local death rates at Vietnam, it's something personal and close to him.
“My uncle served in Vietnam and he’s right outside,” Reyes said. “He’s not at the park and he’s not sitting in the car waiting for me. He’s on a Killed-in-action banner out there. So keeping in mind that that’s a fact I think you can be assured that folks on the committee are seriously looking at how that could work, (while) keeping everybody else in the community safe.”
Ad Hoc meets as needed, the Mayor said, and sometimes frequently, as they keep looking at regulations to make things, “as stated by one of the folks (in oral communication) have some source of normalcy or return to normalcy.”
Scheduled Matters began with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce’s “Cars under the Stars— Holiday Series” which are set to take place at the Porterville Sports Complex on September 25, Octobert 30, November 26 and December 27.
After reporting there have been no issues in the past, and the recent emergency request from CAL FIRE to take over the southern end of the Porterville Sports Complex, it was determined there will be no interference with the event held on the northern end. And if fire conditions change, they can always pivot and make that determination, otherwise the recommendation is for the community civic event to be held from 5 to 11 p.m. on the stated dates, with no more than 150 vehicles per event and hosting up to six vendors for food, drinks and snacks.
The Chamber is also seeking to secure sponsors to make the events free to the public.
The Cars under the Stars Holiday Series passed 5-0.
The request for street closure for the Music on Main Concert Series, along with food trucks and vendors, also passed 5-0 after Clausen reported she has been working a lot with vendors and pop-up vendors.
“I’m really excited where this is going and the opportunity of having more space for vendors and vehicles or pop-up vendors in the grass area is really exciting and I love where it’s going,” she said.
She also assured the Council all vendors will take care of their own booths, provide their own tables and the Chamber and/or City won't provide electricity.
“They take care of it all but I do have volunteers if we need anything,” Clausen said.
In addition, there will be no chairs placed on lawn as the Chamber is promoting people take their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The proposed time of the street closure is 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Music on Main is held at 6 p.m. Fridays from September to October and adheres to all current safety guidance related to COVID 19 and is subject to change.
Porterville’s Pioneer Days was next on the agenda.
The inaugural Pioneer Days and Rib Cook-Off was first held in October of 2012 and has since evolved over the years into one of the largest annual special events in Porterville, reported Donnie Moore, Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director.
It serves as a fundraiser for the Zalud House and wasn't held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.
Moore talked about the Pioneer Days and Zalud House annual revenues over the past three years and stated with the pandemic still quite prevalent, a new plan was developed for the 2021 Pioneer Days and Rib Cook-Off which is proposed for October 22 and 23.
Included in the new plan is holding the youth pageant for ages 3 to 14 at 6 p.m. Friday, October 22 at Centennial Park.
The rib cook-off will be held as a drive-thru event at the Sports Complex. Teams will still compete and the public can purchase tickets in advance and drive through the Sports Complex from noon to 2 p.m. to pick up the ribs.
Carrillo acknowledged the discussion and planning involved and the city staff as they worked on revising modifications for the event to take place.
Council member Milt Stowe said he thought it was better to keep the event downtown and spread it out.
“I just don’t think you’ll get any participation that way,” he said about the drive-thru.
Moore said to have it downtown, they have to take into account different elements, including food preparation, health permits, interaction with crowd, re-enactments, costumes, masks, and other participants.
“In order to have some continuity and not drive it into obscurity — and people forget an attempt was made to get it to happen,” Moore said. “I agree with councilmember Carrillo.”
He thanked the staff for coming up with a method, and though it may not be what people would like to do, it's difficult to make the event what it used to be.
“We’re not canceling an event here. It’s just being moved and modified for safety precautions. And it’s still a venue. It’s still there for the community to participate,” Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores said. “Staff has been really diligent to work through each of the steps for the overall safety of this community.”
Stowe said adjustments were still being made.
“Probably next meeting, we’ll talk about the parade. Are we going to make adjustments and make them do something different and make it virtual again?” Stowe said. “Because they draw a lot of people and (people) are going to be on top of each other. Just ought to keep that in mind and make sure we are consistent with what we are doing.”
Reyes said it was true that consistency is definitely something the COVID Ad Hoc committee takes as a chief concern.
“But in all reality, there are certain events that hold a higher, not only in attendance but overall, priority in the heart of all or most of Porterville,” Reyes said. “But trying to equate something like the Veterans Day Parade with Pioneer Days is apples and oranges.”
In the past, Pioneer Days wasn't around. It's a city event, he said. The Veterans Day event is something which another organization has insurance on and carries the volunteers it needed, and it's working with the COVID Ad Hoc committee to adapt it to make it safe.
“This one’s a little different but it’s up to the Council,” he said.
Stowe said the parade will bring in four or five times more than the number of people of Pioneer Days. And he once again mentioned being consistent, and if the parade is a go, he's questioning why not the Pioneer Days.
Carrillo said it was also important to her, and all council members, to maintain consistency.
“I’m just not sure what is the controversial piece to be pushed so hard for the event to not be modified,” Carrillo said. “It’s still happening, just modified.”
Reyes said the extreme result would be to cancel the event and apply the American Rescue Funds to the Zalud House Museum and be done with it.
“Maybe that is the best option, but to me, having something is better than having nothing,” Reyes said.
Stowe said he was just playing the Devil’s Advocate.
“I’m not against it. I’m for it,” he said about Pioneer Days. “Just be ready if we say the parade can go on. I want the parade. I want everything. I’m playing the devil’s advocate. If we’re not consistent on this, and we have been the whole time, let’s just be prepared.”
And when they finally voted, the vote for Pioneer Days passed 5-0.