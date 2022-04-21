Tule River Tribal Council vice chair Shine Nieto effectively said what East Porterville went through in 2015, the Tule River Reservation goes through on an annual basis.
But while East Porterville received national attention seven years ago, Nieto said the Tule River Tribe's effort to secure a sustainable source of water for decades has gone under the radar. “We run out of water every year,” Nieto told the Porterville City Council at its meeting on Tuesday.
At its meeting on Tuesday the council approved a letter of support for federal legislation that will ratify a settlement agreement for water rights it reached with water users on the South Fork of the Tule River in November 2007.
But efforts to pass the federal legislation to that would put the settlement into place and provide funding to help the Tribe develop water infrastructure and reservoirs have failed over the past 15 years. So the effort has been renewed this year as the council approved sending a letter of support for the Tule River Water Settlement bill to U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.
It was reported at Tuesday's meeting local officials have been working with McCarthy and Senators Feinstein and Alex Padilla on the bill. The council's letter also states the legislation would not only help provide water security for the Tule River Reservation but the surrounding area as well.
FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL WALL
The council was set to approve a policy concerning the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall at Fallen Heroes Park as part of its consent calendar. But council member Kellie Carrillo asked the item be pulled and be placed on the agenda as a scheduled matter at a future meeting to give council members a better chance to review the police.
Carrillo noted she served on the Military Banner Program Committee that came up with the policy. Eventually the policy should be set in which all those who were killed in action during military or public safety service on or after 9/11, September 11, 2001, and lived in the Porterville Unified School District boundary can be honored on the wall.
Four individuals are currently honored on the wall: Cpl. Brett W. Lank, Pfc. Alejandro J. Pardo and Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.