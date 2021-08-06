As part of the consent agenda, the Porterville City Council approved raises for Porterville Firefighters at its meeting on Tuesday.
The raises are a result of action to amend employee pay and benefit plans for Porterville City Firefighter Association employees. The salary increases approved went into effect on August 1. The include a 2 percent raise for firefighters and a 3 percent raise for fire engineers.
PCFA members who are currently in the fire department who also served in the Porterville Fire Department in 2020 will also receive a one-time payment of $10,000. The payments will be funded by the American Rescue Plan and meet the guidelines for what ARP funds can be used for.
Raises will also be awarded based on years of service. A 2.5 percent raise will be awarded after five years of service and another 2.5 percent raise will be awarded after 10 years of service.
Other changes related to vacation requests, years of service, deferred compensation and overtime were also approved as part of the proposal.
In addition the uniform allowance for firefighters was raised due to the increased cost of uniforms in which dual compliant pants are required. The allowance was also raise due to costs associated with maintaining a Class A uniform. The uniform allowance was increased by $500 to $1,600 a year.