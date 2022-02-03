As it has done routinely for almost two years — and despite the opposition expressed — the Porterville City Council again approved an emergency proclamation due to COVID-19 at its meeting on Tuesday.
As part of that emergency proclamation approval, the council also approved another community vaccine roundup in which $100 gift cards will continue to be given away to all those who are vaccinated at the event. And as part of the proclamation the council also approved the option of holding meetings remotely if it's deemed necessary.
Tuesday's meeting was held remotely with no in-person attendance allowed. Numerous people at Tuesday's meeting spoke during the oral communications periods of the meeting to protest the emergency proclamation. There were also those who criticized the decision for the council meeting to be held remotely with no in-person attendance.
The council has regularly approved the emergency proclamation since it first approved the proclamation in March 2020. Assembly Bill 361 also gives the council the authority to meet remotely if it's deemed to be necessary and also allows council members to participate remotely.
As the council approved the proclamation councilwoman Lawana Tate said she wanted it to be clarified as to why the council needs to hold meetings remotely if that's what is done.
“The only thing I want to clarify is informing the public of what the council needs to go remote if whatever reason we can't go in person,” Tate said.
Tate added “there's a number of reasons why” the council would need to meet remotely. She did say she appreciated those who commented during oral communications. “I am really impressed with the participation we had this evening,” Tate said.
City attorney Julia Lew said the hope is the currently omicron surge will alleviate so in-person meetings can be held again. “The hope is obviously we get back to in-person meetings and hopefully quite soon,” she said.
As far as the next vaccinate roundup, the council approved a ninth vaccine roundup to be held February 17-19 at the Community Vaccine Clinic operated by Sierra View Medical Center and Imperial Ambulance at the corner of Pearson and Morton. All those ages 12 and older receiving a first, second or booster dose of a vaccine will receive a $100 gift card to a Porterville business at the event.
The city funds the program with federal American Rescue Plan funds it's receiving. So far the city has invested $1.477 million for the gift cards as an economic stimulus to the community's small businesses.
At the last vaccine roundup, there were 2,519 doses administered with 627 receiving their first dose, 307 receiving their second dose and 1,585 receiving a booster.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business as part of its consent calendar, the council approved applying for a federal grant that could help provide the rest of the funding for the recreation center and park to be developed at Fourth and Henderson.
The city has received a $7.8 million Proposition 68 grant that will fund the bulk of the $10.3 million project. The city will now apply for a competitive Land and Water Conservation Fund, LWCF, grant that could provide up to $1.25 million for the project.
The grant requires a 50 percent match. The city could provide that match with Community Development Block Grant Park Improvement funds and funds from the Prop. 68 State Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.
The city believes its chances to receive the LWCF grant are increased by the fact 42 percent of Porterville's residents live more than a half mile from a park and the rec center/park will be located in an area with a median income of less than $49,119.
Among the features in the rec center/park will be a splash pad, playground, mini-pitch arena, pump track and challenge fitness course.
As part of its consent calendar the council also approved to accept bids for design work to be done for the $11.2 million Butterfield Stage Corridor, which will be a path for pedestrians, joggers and cyclists that covers nine miles of the former Union Pacific Railroad right of way from Teapot Dome to Avenue 196.
NEW PORTERVILLE RESCUE MISSION
The council heard a report on the progress of the New Porterville Rescue Mission and that the mission continues to meet the city's code requirements. Councilman Milt Stowe commented he was glad to see the progress the mission continues to make.
FIREWORKS TABLED
Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes made a request for the council to look at the city's ordinance on the use and sale of fireworks and the item was placed on Tuesday's agenda. But Reyes was unable to attend Tuesday's meeting so the council decided to table the matter so Reyes could be present.