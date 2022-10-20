The Porterville City Council approved the interview process it will conduct for the three candidates applying to be awarded the wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary to be established in the city.
By a 4-1 vote, the council approved the interview process at its meeting on Tuesday. Porterville Mayor Martha Flores and council members Lawana Tate, Kellie Carrillo and Don Weyhrauch voted in favor of the process while council member Milt Stowe voted against it.
Stowe's vote was basically symbolic as throughout the process of establishing cannabis dispensaries in the city, Stowe has taken an overall position against cannabis dispensaries but also a position to make sure the process is done properly.
The council will hold a special meeting that will be open to the public at 6 p.m. Monday in which it will interview the three candidates for the wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary — Bloom Farms, Main Street Apothecary and Uncle Green based in Woodlake.
The council set the standard of a wholly-locally owned dispensary as all of the owners of the dispensary must have lived or owned a business in Porterville or the surrounding Porterville area for at least three years. City officials have stated all three of the candidates meet the wholly-locally owned requirement as far as ownership in the Porterville area is concerned.
Darrin Garrett of Bloom Farms has stated his company should be awarded the dispensary since it's really the only wholly-locally owned company that has applied throughout the entire process. Bloom Farms applied in the first round when two dispensary were awarded to those who had local ownership, but also ownership from Southern California.
The cannabis ad hoc committee had also originally recommended the third dispensary be awarded to a wholly-locally owned applicant from the first round of applications to save staff time and resources.
Rae Dean Strawn, who regularly attends council meetings, again came out in support of Bloom Farms being awarded the dispensary.
“You have put Bloom Farms in a bad position sin ce 2019,” Strawn told the council. “You're making them go through the process all over. I think it's very unfair.”
But Greg Meister, who's running against Jason Gurrola to replace Stowe, who has chosen to run for re-election, to represent District 2 on the council in the November 8 election, suggested since all three applicants have been deemed qualified the should all be awarded a dispensary.
“Why not permit all three businesses?” he asked, adding it would create competition and could lower prices.
The council essentially approved the interview format that was laid out by Weyhrauch and Tate, who now make up the cannabis ad hoc committee. The questions laid out by Weyhrauch and Tate are being made available to the candidates ahead of time.
But the council members also gave themselves the chance to ask additional questions, but stated any additional questions would be asked of all three candidates.
The order of applicants in which they participate in the meeting will be determined by lottery. The applicants will also be able to have no more than three people speak on their behalf.
In the first part of the meeting, the applicants will provide a 15-minute presentation on their proposed business in which a PowerPoint can be used. They are to email that PowerPoint to the city by 4 p.m. today.
Among the expectations in the presentation is to identify all those who will be involved in the business — and whether they're local or non-local.
In the second part of the meeting each candidate will be given 15 minutes each to answer questions from the council which could deal with such issues as how much revenue will stay in the city. The candidates will be given three minutes to answer each question.
The applicants have already been awarded up to 50 points through an independent third party review. Each council member can award up to 10 points for another 50 points for a total of 100 points.
The council doesn't know the scores of the independent review so they won't be biased. Council members will also e-mail their scores to City Attorney Julia Lew no later than one-half hour after the meeting has ended.
The results will then be announced at the council's meeting on November 1.