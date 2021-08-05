The Porterville City Council approved the formation of a joint Tribe-city authority to oversee water treatment projects that are being done as part of the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino.
The council approved the formation of the Porterville Area Development Authority at its meeting on Tuesday. Along with overseeing about $25 million in financing for the casino's two major water treatment projects, the organization will also have the authority to potentially finance future transportation needs for the West Porterville area around the casino.
The makeup of the authority will be three members appointed by the city council and two members appointed by the Tule River Tribe. Porterville City Manager John Lollis and Tule River Tribal Council Chairman William Garfield will also serve as non-voting members on the authority.
The authority will oversee the financing of the tertiary water treatment plant in which good news was presented at Tuesday's meeting. The city received three bids for the project coming in at $12.2 million to $14 million, below the estimated cost of $17 million.
The city will provide the funding for the plant and will be reimbursed for a portion of the cost by the Tribe. The city issued $30 million in financing to fund the tertiary water treatment plan and the other major project related to the casino, a storm drain and groundwater recharged basin which is estimated to cost $10 million. The funding comes from $36 million in Certificates of Participation approved by the council.
The city cover two-thirds of the cost of the tertiary water treatment plant and the Tribe will cover one-third of the cost. The Tribe will pay the city over 10 years and through an incentive program the city offers will pay zero percent interest. The city will cover the entire cost of the storm drain basin.
The Tribe has asked that the possibility be discussed that the makeup of the authority after the completion of the tertiary water treatment plant be changed to three members from the city and three members from the Tribe.
City council members asked for clarification when it came to that proposal. Porterville City Mayor Monte Reyes said he had no problem with possibly adding a third member from the Tribe to make the membership of the authority even between the city and Tribe.
But he and council members wanted flexibility when it came to discussing when a third member from the Tribe could be added based on future needs the authority would have to address.
In response, Gary Santos, chairman of the relocation committee for the casino, the city said, “That's exactly what the Tribe is asking.”
The new Eagle Mountain Casino near the Porterville Municipal Airport is set to open in the fall, 2022.