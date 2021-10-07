The Porterville City Council took quick action at its meeting on Tuesday to set in motion two major projects in motion.
As part of its consent calendar, the council approved an authorization to begin to advertise for bids for the new animal shelter to be located in Porterville. The council also approved a declaration of negative impact as far as the environment concerning the Butterfield Stage Corridor, clearing the way for the development of that project to begin.
The new animal shelter will be located at 185 N. D Street. The building at the location will be remodeled to serve as an animal shelter.
Cost of the animal shelter is expected to be close to $8.3 million with the bulk of the cost to be paid for by general fund/Measure I reserves. Measure I is the one cent sales tax approved for public safety that includes the animal shelter which is part of the Porterville Police Department.
A trail adjacent to the animal shelter will also be designed separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor. The corridor will be a path for pedestrians, bicyclists and joggers/runners. The nine-mile trail will run from Tea Pot Dome Avenue to Avenue 196 in Strathmore that was formerly a Union Pacific Railroad right of way.
Cost of the project will be $11.2 million. The state has provided $7.1 million for the phase of the corridor to West North Grand Avenue. The city and county is working on funding options to complete the rest of the trail.
In other business the council as part of the consent calendar also approved the purchase three battery-electric shuttle vans assembled locally from GreenPower Motor Company for just under $300,000.
The council also approved a proposal to support a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom calling for the completion of the widening of Highway 99 in the Central Valley. The letter states the need for eight segments totaling 35 miles in Merced, Madera and Tulare Counties to be completed.