The blueprint for the new Porterville Library which will take years to develop has been adopted, so to speak.
The Porterville City Council accepted a needs assessment that was done on what the new Porterville Library would include at its meeting on Tuesday. But since the council has also had little time to digest the lengthy and thorough needs assessment, it also stated it will be seeking more information when it comes to the needs assessment. And all those involved stressed the needs assessment is just a beginning and adjustments will be made.
As an example it could very well be the new library will be larger than the 39,600 square feet proposed. Library consultant Penny Hummel from Portland, Ore., and Carson Block from Colorado, who consulted on the technology for the new library, developed the needs assessment.
Hummel said the 39,600 square feet was based on make the library as efficient as possible. But those at Tuesday's meeting talked about the possible need for a larger facility.
Based on a 2009 study that bases the city population to be 90,000 in 2030, the new library would have to be at least a minimum of 45,000 square feet.
Another issue brought up by Porterville City Manager John Lollis was a likely larger conference room that will be needed than the one proposed in the needs assessment. It calls for a conference room with a capacity of 150 that can be divided into three conference rooms with a capacity of 50 each.
But Lollis noted the community room in the old library was extensively used for community outreach and used almost every day. He said 300 community events were held in the old library's community room every year.
The new library will replace the Porterville Public Library that was destroyed by the February 18, 2020 fire that killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
In light of what happened in the February 18 fire, council member Lawana Tate asked about the security for the new library. Block talked about security cameras that could be monitored but also stated about the security aspect, one needs to “balance that with a really warm and welcoming atmosphere” to create a safe environment.
Lollis pointed out the Porterville Library along with the City of Tulare Library are among the only libraries throughout Central California that are city libraries. Virtually all of the libraries in Central California are county libraries.
That fact needs to be taken into account when developing a new library. “The Porterville Library essentially served all of Central California,” he said.
He added the City Porterville and City of Tulare libraries disproportionately send resources to county libraries.
FIRE STATION 71 FLAG POLE
Ramon Figueroa and John Jones presented their plans to build a flag pole at Porterville Fire Station 71 at Tuesday's council meeting. Figueroa is the father of Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Jones is the father Patrick Jones.
Figueroa and Jones were killed during the fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library on February 18, 2020. The Jones and Figueroa families have said when they saw Station 71 didn't have a flag pole they wanted to provide a flag pole for the station as a way to give back to the community for all its support.
The families came together on the project and have stated they will cover all the costs to the city for the project. But the community has also come forward to help out with the project and among those who have helped is Porterville Little League, who donated $1,000 to the project.
At Tuesday's meeting Figueroa said the Figueroa and Jones families continued to be humbled by the outpouring of support from the community every day for their families. Figueroa added the families will always be there for the community.
As far as the flag pole project, Figueroa said, “this project is really dear to our hearts.” He said the project wouldn't be possible without the support of the citizens of Porterville, the city council and Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere.
Figueroa added the families would like to place a wreath at the flag pole every year on February 18 on the anniversary of the fire as a way for Ray Figueroa's and Patrick Jones' family members to honor their last alarm.
Jones said the goal is to have the flag pole in place by the anniversary of the fire on February 18 next year. He also said the families would like to have some kind of monument as a memorial to Ray Figueroa and Patrick Jones at the flag pole.