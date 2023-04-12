Congressman Jim Costa addressed the Tulare County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Tuesday morning, where he said he's ready to be hands-on and is committed to advocating for the betterment of the county, especially after the recent flooding.
Costa said he's ready to support the county in any way he can and his presence at Tuesday's meeting should be a sign of his commitment to working closely with county officials. After listing some of the ways he's advocated for the county in the past, Costa stated a request to President Biden who recently included Tulare County in an expansion of disaster designations.
"You have been running up a lot of bills with the triage efforts on the flooding that has taken place on the Tule River," said Costa.
Costa assured the board he would work with them as they move forward and apply for funds from FEMA to help mitigate damage from the flooding.
"You have reimbursement that you are going to be applying for with this FEMA designation," said Costa. "I want to work with you to ensure that the county, like other counties in California, are responded to."
He touched on the reemergence of Tulare Lake labeling it a crisis, and said he was working with State Senator Melissa Hurtado on rehabilitating the Friant-Kern Canal.
"It's looking like it's going to cost us close to a billion dollars to rehab the canal but I've introduced legislation that would provide additional funding that would match the state funding," said Costa.
He said there's a lot of work to do across the county and he wants to know ways he can better work with each board member.
After hearing what Costa had to say, the board moved forward with their meeting and presented three different proclamations.
The first proclamation honored the month of April as Autism Awareness Month. Supervisor Larry Micari presented the award to Happy Trails Riding Academy for their work with members of the autism community. German Cervantes, a member of Happy Trails, received his own individual plaque for his advocacy for autism. Cervantes thanked the board for their support and for bringing awareness to autism.
The second proclamation honored April 9 through 15 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Members of the Tulare County Fire dispatch team were present as Supervisor Dennis Townsend presented the proclamation. Nayely Barajas was named the Tulare County Fire Department's dispatcher of the year.
The final proclamation for the meeting honored the week of April 3 through 9 as National Public Health Week. Supervisor Amy Shuklian presented the proclamation to Staci Chastain, deputy director of Public Health.
The board unanimously approved all items on the consent calendar before adjourning the meeting.