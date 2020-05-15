A live virtual graduation ceremony for the College of the Sequoias will eventually be featured on the CW59.
On May 21, A link to a video will be shared via email to all COS students, staff and faculty of the 93rd Commencement Ceremony celebrating the 2020 graduates at COS. A second viewing of the 93rd Commencement Ceremony will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23 on the CW59.
Promos featuring those from COS will be featured over the next week on KMPH Channel 26 and the CW59.
The promo can also be seen here: https://vimeo.com/418125648