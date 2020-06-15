Tulare County remains an area of concern when it comes to recovering from COVID-19 it was reported at a state press conference on Monday.
For the first time in a while, Governor Gavin Newsom gave a press conference on Monday updating the state's effort in continuing to recover from COVID-19. At the press conference, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California' Health and Human Services Secretary, gave an update on the 13 counties who are being monitored by the state. Tulare County is one of the 13 counties being monitored.
Ghaly said these counties are providing “a little bit of concern” to the state. He said counties that have three consecutive days of “an area of concern” are being monitored by the state.
While Tulare County continues to meet at least 7 of the 8 standards the state has for re-opening businesses, the state also continues to have areas of concern when it comes to the county.
Ghaly presented data that he said was updated as of Monday and in that data Tulare County has four areas of concern.
One area is the number of people who are being tested in Tulare County. Over the last 14 days, the county has tested 93.1 residents per 100,000 a day while the state would like that number to be 150.
Over the last 14 days, the state also reported 10.1 percent of those who have been tested have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County, which is above the eight percent the state would like.
The Governor reported on Monday when the state first started recording testing statistics, more than 40 percent tested positive of those who were tested, although he noted a high number of those who were tested showed COVID-19 symptoms. But added the number is now down to 4.5 percent in the state.
The state also reported Tulare County had a total of 109.2 cases per 100,000 during the past 14 days, well above the 25 cases per 100,000 it would like to see.
Tulare County also has 10.3 percent of its intensive care unit beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is below the 20 percent the state wants.
At last Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, county health and human services director Tim Lutz said the county was in stage 2 in the state's monitoring process.
When a county reaches stage 3, the state would intervene to work with local health officials to “put back measures that might be needed” for the county to meet to state standards.
As far as the standards for reopening businesses is concerned, Tulare County Health and Human Services continues to report the county is meeting all eight of the state's standards. But the department hasn't updated its positive test rate, which it still reported on Monday as 7.5 percent.
The number of people in Tulare County hospitalized due to COVID-19 declined slightly, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday.
There are now 35 people in Tulare County hospitalized due to COVID-19, the department reported, down from 38 that was reported as recently as Friday. Of the 35 who are hospitalized, seven are in intensive care.
The department reported on Monday there have been 2,646 cases of COVID-19 in the county. On Friday, the department reported a total of 2,564 cases.
The department also reported on new deaths over the weekend, leaving the total of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County at 98.
While the county didn't report any new deaths Sierra View Medical Center reported on Sunday night it had another death due to COVID-19.
As of 10 p.m. Sunday, Sierra View has had 13 deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital reported it has 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six inpatient COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, Sierra View reported it has had 1,462 tests conducted while 6,157 tests have been conducted at the Tulare County test lab as of Friday.
The department did reported increases in active COVID-19 cases and confirmed cases at nursing homes in Tulare County. There are now 726 active cases in Tulare County, up from 686 on Friday and there are 408 confirmed cases in nursing homes.
The number of people who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 also continued to increase. The department reported 1,840 recoveries on Monday, up from 1,780 that was reported on Friday.
The number of those in self-quarantine and being monitored by public officials in Tulare County remained virtually the same over the weekend at 985.
There have been 251 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, which includes Porterville. The official tally for Lindsay was 141 cases.
There have been 387 cases in Tulare and 425 cases in Dinuba. There have been 108 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, six cases in foothill/mountain communities, 82 cases in Farmersville, 28 cases in Exeter, 12 cases in Goshen, 23 cases in Ivanhoe, 14 cases in Traver, 25 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. The rest of the cases have been in Visalia.
Thirty-four of the cases have been reported as travel-related, 1,289 are due to person-to-person contact and 1,323 are under investigation.
There have been 258 cases ages 0-17, 364 ages 18-25, 642 ages 26-40, 872 ages 41-64 and 510 ages 65 and older.
With a population of about 470,000 people, there have been more than 5.6 per 1,000 in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19, or more than .56 percent. The doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — has remained virtually unchanged at 31.4 days as of Sunday, indicating the curve continues to remain relatively flat.