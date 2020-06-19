There was a lower increase of COVID-19 cases on Friday, Tulare County Health and Human Services stated.
The department stated there has been a total of 3,046 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 42 over the 3.004 it reported on Thursday. Before Friday in recent days, the department had been reporting an increase of more than 100 cases per day.
The department, though, did reported four more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 111 who have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. The department has reported 11 deaths due to COVID-19 over the past three days, including eight on Wednesday.
The department reported the number of recoveries in Tulare County continues to increase. The number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 is 2,321, up from the 2,881 that was reported on Thursday.
The number of active cases also continues to decline. There are now 614 active cases, down from the 661 that was reported on Thursday.
The number of hospitalizations in the county due to COVID-19 is 46. Of those 46, 10 are in intensive care. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in Tulare County remained the same at 409.
It's been reported there have been about 300 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, which includes Porterville. There have been 50 cases in Pixley, 17 cases in Tipton and 14 cases in Terra Bella.
The official tally for Lindsay is 158 cases. There have been 462 cases in Tulare and 465 cases in Dinuba.
There have been 77 cases in Earlimart, 11 cases in Richgrove, six cases in foothill/mountain communities, 32 cases in Strathmore, 36 cases in Exeter, 12 cases in Goshen, 16 cases in Traver, 31 cases in Woodlake, 129 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
Visalia is broken up into two regions, with 362 cases reported in one region and 298 reported in the other.
There have been 40 cases reported as travel-related, 1,473 cases due to person-to-person contact and 1,553 cases are under investigation.
There have been 318 cases ages 0-17, 423 cases ages 18-25, 734 cases ages 26-40, 1,011 cases ages 41-64 and 560 cases ages 65 and older.
The number of people in Tulare County under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials remained the same at 985.
As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 13 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 1,691 test done as of Wednesday while there have been 7,385 tests done at the Tulare County testing lab.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has more than 6.4 cases per 1,000 or more than .64 percent.
The doubling time in Tulare County continued to decline slightly as of Thursday to 22.2 days. The doubling time is the amount of days it would take for cases to double.
With a doubling time of 22.2 days, Tulare County's curve of cases still remains relatively flat and it's likely the doubling time will rise with the lower increase of cases on Friday.