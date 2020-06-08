There are now 1,449 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
That's the number that was reported by Tulare County Health and Human Services on Monday as the number of those who have recovered continues to increase. On Friday when the department last issued a report, it reported 1,370 people had recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
The department reported the total number of cases in Tulare County increased to 2,220 on Monday. That was an increase from 2,116 that was reported on Friday.
The department reported there were two more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of people in Tulare County who have died due to the coronavirus to 94.
The department reported there have been 192 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, which includes Porterville. The official tally for Lindsay is 125.
There have been 315 cases in Tulare and 409 cases in Dinuba. There have been 70 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, five cases in foothill/mountain communities, 11 cases in Strathmore, 76 cases in Farmersville, 23 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 22 cases in Ivanhoe, 12 cases in Traver, 19 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
The department reported 34 cases were travel related, 1,123 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 1063 cases are being investigated.
There have been 109 cases ages 0-17, 292 ages 18-25, 519 ages 26-40, 750 ages 41-64 and 461 ages 65 and older.
There are 994 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The number of active cases has increased slightly but still remains relatively low. The department reported there were 677 active cases on Monday, an increase over the 654 that was reported on Friday.
The number of hospitalizations remained about the same as the department reported there are 39 hospitalizations in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
Of those hospitalizations, nine were in intensive care. The number of nursing home COVID-19 cases in Tulare County also remained about the same at 372.
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including eight inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 12 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 1,178 tests conducted as of Thursday while there have been 4,816 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had about 4.75 cases per 1,000, which is .475 percent.
As of Sunday's, Tulare County's doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — stayed relatively high at 51 days, meaning the curve of cases is remaining relatively flat.
BUDGET WOES
Right now it looks highly unlikely any federal help will be coming to the state by July 1, meaning $14 billion in cuts would be triggered in the state budget in areas such has education and health if Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators can't come up with some kind of compromise on the budget. Governor Gavin Newsom has been hoping many of his substantial cuts to areas such as education in the state budget would be replaced by aid from the federal government. But on the federal level, the House of Representatives has no votes scheduled until June 30 and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for a pause in stimulus funds.
The State Legislature did come up with a plan last week that would reduce the amount of triggered cuts to $7 billion and delay them until October 1 in the hopes the federal government would provide aid by then to make up for the cuts.