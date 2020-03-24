THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
The number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Tulare County jumped to 16 as the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported four new cases on Monday.
The department reported all four new cases are all travel-related, with three of the new cases being between the ages of 18 and 25 and one case between the ages of 26 and 40. All the individuals are at home under self-isolation.'
“It’s more important than ever that our community stays at home and ensures they’re only leaving their homes to access essential services,” states Dr. Karen Haught, County Public Health Officer. “We are wishing all our positive cases a swift recovery.”
Dinuba, Porterville, Tulare, and Visalia are the communities that are impacted with positive cases. Public Health staff began contact investigations on Monday morning.
There are 135 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by county health officials.
PUSD CHILD CARE
Porterville Unified School District is providing free day care for healthcare workers and providers, physicians, nurses and responders. The daycare is being provided from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for kindergarten through age 18 at the Sante Fe Heritage Center and for 2 years, 9 months to 5 years old at Plano Preschool.
The program includes breakfast and lunch. To sign up, call the Workforce Command Center, 559-791-3734. No drop-ins will be accepted at any time.
LINDSAY CITY COUNCIL
The Lindsay City Council has called for a special meeting tonight to discuss the declaration of a local emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To date the City has responded to the pandemic by closing or limiting public access to City buildings. The Police, Community Development, City Manager lobbies are closed to the public. The Wellness Center has closed and suspended all recreational and youth activities but did allow a scheduled event to take place because it followed the County’s recommended guidelines on capacity. The Finance lobby remains open with the same operating hours but only one customer at time is allowed.
A disaster declaration allows for certain reimbursements from the State to local Cities and County that incur costs for dealing with the emergency. It also gives public officials the right to exercise emergency powers to preserve life, property and public health in response to a disaster. Some of these powers include: the ability to obtain vital supplies, equipment and other needed items; ordering evacuations and/or controlling access into disaster zones; suspending certain regulations; and requesting Federal and State government assistance for recovery.
All City employees serve as registered disaster service workers and can be redeployed by the Emergency Services Director as necessary. The majority of the City’s employees are considered essential (namely, administration, Police, public works and finance staff) and are required to continue to provide essential services to the community.
At this point the town has not activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) but stands ready to do so should it become necessary.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tonight via webinar only at https://www.bigmarker.com/griswold_lasalle/3-24-2020-Lindsay-Council-Meeting
PORTERVILLE CITY COUNCIL
The Porterville City Council special meeting tentatively scheduled for tonight won't be held. The council's next scheduled meeting is for April 7.
PUSD HOME LEARNING LINK
Porterville Unified School District has a link on its website to keep parents and students up to date on at home learning resources while schools are closed. The link is available on the district's website, portervilleschools.org.
Resources will continue to be uploaded to the link weekly. “PUSD’s goal is to keep students engaged in their learning while covering topics that would also be addressed by teachers in the classroom,” the district has stated.
There's a sample schedule and outline every day on the link but students can move at a pace they feel comfortable.
“If a piece of work is too difficult, they can skip that piece of work. If students need to pull from work from other grade levels, they are welcome to do so,” the district stated. “If you are unable to print these documents, students can write answers on a sheet of paper or work through them orally with parents.”
The district stated paper packets will be available school sites in upcoming weeks. The district also encourages students to read 30 minutes a day.
BURTON SCHOOLS
While the Burton School District is still working on providing its distance learning program, the district will begin providing grab and go meals today.
The meals will be provided for children ages 1-18 and children must be present to receive a meal. The meals will be provided from 11 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning today.
The meals will be provided at Jim Maples Academy and William R. Buckley School.
Burton will also begin its distance learning program for students on Thursday. For information about Burton's distance learning program visit www.burtonschools.org.
FOODLINK TULARE COUNTY
FoodLink Tulare County is in need of donations.
“The COVID-19 outbreak is putting enormous strain on our limited staff and resources,” the organization posted on its website. We are having to adjust to a smaller volunteer base, increased staff hours and a greater demand for services. Any amount will help us keep our doors open and provide increased and alternative distributions to those who need it most.”
To donate visit http://new.foodlinktc.org/home/
Local food FoodLink pantries include J.C. Junction, 1163 Linda Vista, 8 a.m. to noon the first four Fridays of the month; St. Anne's, 271 S. Wallace, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 189 N. Elmwood, Lindsay, 8 a.m. to noon the first Monday of the month; 16193 Road 192, Woodville, 2 to 4 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.
For a list of food distribution sites visit https://www.211tularecounty.org/food-distributions.
When it comes to food distributions, people are being asked to stay in their cars as they are being done on a drive-thru basis and social distancing is being put in place for those who walk up to food distributions.