Tulare County Health and Human Services reported another positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday morning, bringing the total in Tulare County to 17.
One is aged 0-17, four are ages 18-25, seven are ages 26-40, one is aged 41-64 and four are ages 65 and older.
There are 135 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
The most recent case reported was a travel case between the ages of 26-40 and is in self-isolation. Of the 17 cases, 12 are travel related, two were person-to-person contact and three are still under investigation.
TULE RIVER RESERVATION
The Tule River Reservation implemented stricter policies on Tuesday which essentially allows only residents of the reservation to be on the reservation.
Access to the reservation has been restricted to residents of the reservation as listed on the Family Composition Form. A checkpoint has been set up at McCarthy Ranch and will be manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Residents should have their Family Composition Form up to date which can be done at the Records Department. The department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday. Only residents and necessary staff are being allowed on the reservation.
Route 9 is no longer in service. Those who use route 9 should call the Tribal Transit Department, (559) 853-6063 to schedule a pick up. A regular route will connect rout 9 every three hours from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tribal government will operate on a limited basis to provide vital services such as the school food program, public safety and medical care. Call the Tribal office, (559) 781-4271 for more information.
As far as the Tule River Indian Health Center, stay contacted with social media platforms to be up-to-date on services.
Eagle Feather Trading Post No. 1, Eagle Feather Trading Post No. 2 and the Stoney Creek Barbecue at the Tule River Justice Center will remain open.
Those who leave the reservation should only do so when it's absolutely necessary and don't leave without identification. Also those who leave should obviously follow recommended social distancing guidelines.