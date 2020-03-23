The Porterville Fire Department is warning residents there are those going around neighborhoods executing a scam saying they’re providing tests for the coronavirus.
The fire department stated those doing the scam are impersonating police officers and firefighters and say they have tests for the novel coronavirus.
Authorities say residents have reported the imposters go door-to-door attemping to sell the fake tests.
The fire department added no tests are ever issued at someone’s door and if you see someone attempting this scam to call 911.
SIERRA VIEW
MEDICAL CENTER
Effective on Friday, no visitors were being allowed at Sierra View Medical Center. One visitor may accompany patients in a few exceptions.
This restriction applies to all Sierra View facilities, including the urology clinic, the wound healing center, the Roger S. Good Cancer Center, the Sierra View Medical Office Plaza, SVMC Urgent Care and SVMC physical therapy.
There will be some exceptions in which one visitor will be allowed. But in these cases only that one visitor will be allowed during the patient’s entire stay. These cases include:
labor and delivery patients; NICU patients; pediatric patients; end of life patients; patients suffering from dementia; developmentally delayed patients; and patients requiring a full-time caregiver.
Patients accompanied with escorts such as healthcare workers and law enforcement form outside agencies will be allowed according to the patient’s needs and safety of other patients and staff.
Patients and loved ones must designate a single individual who will be the point of contact for all information and conversations with the care team.
The designated point of contact will be responsible for sharing information with family members and loved ones.
The designated point of contact will hear from a care team member at least once and day and more frequently if there are significant changes.
Some exceptions may apply as determined by the caregiving team.
VARCOMM UPDATE
Varcomm has taken steps to minimize the risk of illness and transmission of COVID-19 among staff and customers.
Varcomm encourages social distancing of at least 6 feet and offers payment options, including online bill pay, pay by phone or the use of our drop-off box at each office (change won’t be made at drop-off boxes and will be applied to customers’ next invoice as applicable). Payments can be made over the phone by calling 888-539-5234 or online at www.varcomm.net.
Varcomm is temporarily suspending non-payment disconnections through May 17 and waiving late fees for our customers experiencing such hardship.
Varcomm has temporarily closed its business office during the COVID-19 pandemic but remains available by telephone 24 hours a day by calling 888-539-5234 for trouble, scheduling installations, questions and billing issues. In addition, paperwork and forms may be found on the website at www.varcomm.net, or may be emailed or mailed to customers.
Multiple hot spots have been set up in Varcomm’s service territory including at Varcomm’s Ducor business office, Ducor Elementary School and Ducor First Baptist Church.
Varcomm provides telecommunications services for the Ducor and Kennedy Meadows areas.
PORTERVILLE FAIR
The Porterville Fair posted on its website it will be making an announcement about the future of the Porterville Fair on Wednesday, March 25. The fair is scheduled for May 13-17.