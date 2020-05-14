For the first time in a week, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
The number of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 remained at 54. The department did report an increase of 27 cases of COVID-19 as the number increased from 1,268 on Wednesday to 1,295 on Thursday.
The number of those reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered also continued to increase significantly. A huge increase was reported on Wednesday when there were 318 recovered cases that were reported. That number increased to 342 on Thursday.
There are 1,014 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The county is now reporting there are 110 COVID-19 cases in Porterville. The county's official tally for Lindsay remains at 104.
But it's been reported there have been 111 cases alone at Lindsay Gardens nursing home. It's also reported there's been 67 cases at Porterville's Sierra Valley nursing home. Other nursing homes and health care facilities in Tulare County that have had outbreaks include Visalia's Redwood Springs, Visalia's Linwood Meadows and Dinuba Healthcare.
The county reported there are 11 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 11 cases in foothill/mountain communities, 148 cases in Tulare, 251 cases in Dinuba, 55 cases in Farmersville, 16 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 16 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 12 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Ornage Cove. There are more than 500 cases in Visalia.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 12 were inpatients. Sierra View continued to reported it has had seven deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital also reported it has had 507 tests conducted.
Tulare County now has 2.7 cases per 1,000. As of Wednesday, California had nearly 1.9 cases per 1,000. As of Wednesday, California had 73,185 cases and 3,014 deaths due to COVID-19.
Tulare County is still well above the threshold when it comes to state guidelines for moving ahead with Stage III reopenings, which would include such places as restaurants offering dine-in service and salons. The Fresno Bee reported counties in the Valley are joining together to send a letter to Governo Gavin Newsom by the end of this week to relax those standards.
As it stands now to meet Stage III reopenings, a county must average a total of 1 case per 10,000 over two weeks and have no deaths during that same time period. That would mean Tulare County would need to have just three to four new cases a day over two weeks to meet that guideline.
Nursing Homes
As of May 13, the California Department of Public Health continues to report there have been no COVID-19 cases Porterville Convalescent Home, Poterville's Gateway Post Acute or Porterville's Sequoia Transitional Care. For the status of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in the state visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx