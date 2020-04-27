Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Sunday there were three more deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.
That brings the total to 32 people who have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19.
The department reported an increase of 32 positive coronavirus cases from 472 on Friday to 507 on Sunday.
The department reported 27 cases as travelers, 348 were person-to-person contact and 129 were still under investigation.
The department reported an increase in the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. Ninty-four people have recovered, an increase over 83 that was reported on Friday.
There are 566 people under self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials.
Twenty-eight cases are ages 0-17, 48 are ages 18-25, 114 are ages 26-40, 145 are ages 41-64 and 169 are ages 65 and over.
The department reported there 26 positive cases in Porterville, 81 positive cases in the Lindsay-Exeter area and two cases in Springville. There are 274 cases in Visalia, 63 cases in Tulare, 54 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and four cases in Pixley.