The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tulare County has exceeded 1,000.
The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported another large increase of COVID-19 cases. It was reported on Friday there are now 1,013 cases in the county, an increase of 44 over the 969 that was reported on Thursday.
The department also reported one more death on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 44.
The department is also recommending face coverings for essential and public workers. The department is also essentially asking all essential businesses such as grocery stores to require customers to wear facemasks.
Health officials have stated with an increase availability in testing, that will also lead to an increase in cases.
A significant increase of cases was reported in Porterville as the department reported on Friday there have been 59 cases of COVID-19 in Porterville, an increase of seven over Thursday. The department reported 100 cases in Lindsay.
The number of cases continued to significantly increase in Dinuba as the number of cases reported on Friday in Dinuba was 183. There were 118 cases reported in Tulare. There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Ruiz Foods plants in Dinuba and Tulare.
There were 11 cases reported in Strathmore, 11 in mountain communities, 11 in Southwestern Tulare County, 46 in Farmersville, 15 in Exeter, 11 in Goshen, 14 in Ivanhoe, 11 in Traver, 11 in the Reedley area and 11 in Orange Cove. There are more than 400 cases in Visalia.
Twenty-eight of the cases have been reported as travelers, 483 were due to person-to-person contact and 502 are still under investigation.
Forty-six cases were ages 0-17, 115 were ages 18-25, 206 were ages 26-40, 354 were ages 41-64 and 292 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported there have been 155 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 892 people under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
Tulare County Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Haught, released new guidelines for face coverings as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) have recommended the public should cover the mouth and nose to prevent inadvertently spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
Haught urges community people to wear face coverings in three main settings: While inside of or waiting in line to enter essential businesses and other businesses or facilities, while providing essential government functions and when seeking health care from health care facilities, and when waiting for or riding on public transportation or other shared transportation.
The guidance also advises employees, contractors, owners, employees at all essential businesses, and those who operate public and shared transportation, as well as workers engaged in minimum basic operations, essential infrastructure work, and essential government functions to wear a face covering in areas where the public is, or is likely to be, present and at any time when others are nearby.
The guidelines also ask essential businesses to post signs that state face coverings are required.
The guidelines note children ages 2 or younger shouldn't wear a mask.
The full guidelines are available here: www.tchhsa.org/ncov.
Sierra View Medical Center continued to reported it has 13 confirmed cases with five deaths and that it has had 406 tests done. There have been 3,028 tests done at the Tulare County testing lab.
DOUBLING TIME INCREASES
Tulare County's doubling time continues to fall as it went down to 9 days as of Thursday. The doubling time — the amount of days in which it takes for cases to double — is a way to measure if the curve of COVID-19 cases is flattening. The longer the doubling time essentially means a flattening curve. Tulare County's doubling time should continue to fall as cases increase.
Kern County's doubling rate also decreased slightly to 19.2 days as it had 1,133 cases as of Thursday. Fresno County's doubling rate was at 12.3 days as it had 813 cases on Thursday.
The doubling time also fell in California to 17.7 days. As of Thursday, California had 62,448 cases and 2,561 deaths.
The fastest doubling time in the state is now in Santa Barbara County at eight days. California has close to 1.6 cases per 1,000. Tulare County has now exceeded two cases per 1,000.
NURSING HOMES
As of Wednesday the California Department of Public Health reported Gateway Post Acute, Sequoia Transitional Care and Porterville Convalescent Home nursing homes still had no COVID-19 cases. Nursing homes that have had outbreaks of COVID-19 cases include Porterville's Sierra Valley Rehab, Visalia's Redwood Springs, Visalia's Linwood Meadows and Lindsay Gardens.
For a complete list of the status of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in the state visit
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx