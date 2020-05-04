Tulare County Health Officials reported on Monday there are now 13 cases of COVID-19 at Sierra Valley Rehab Center in Porterville.
The first cases of COVID-19 at the facility were reported on Friday. On Saturday morning, Sierra Valley administrator Katharine Ali said the facility had three cases. Health officials reported on Monday there are now 12 residents and one staff member at the facility who have tested position for COVID-19.
Ali said California Department of Health officials continued to be at the facility on Monday. Ali said the officials stated the facility continues to take all the necessary precautions in dealing with the situation. But Ali added, “the numbers are most likely going to go up” as far as positive cases at the facility.
Ali added testing at the facility has significant increased. She also said a state official who specializes in infection control will be at the facility today.
There are now four nursing homes and another healthcare facility that have had a number of positive coronavirus cases.
The worst is at Visalia's Redwood Springs which has had more than 200 COVID-19 cases. There have been 116 residents, 69 staff members and 20 others test positive at the facility.
There have been 26 deaths reported at the facility while it's been reported 41 who tested positive at the facility have recovered.
Two more deaths have been reported at Lindsay Gardens nursing home, bringing the total of deaths at the facility to three. More than 100 people at that facility have tested positive for coronavirus. Sixty-two residents, 22 staff and 12 others have tested positive.
Visalia's Linwood Meadows nursing home has reported a total of 12 cases. Dinuba Healthcare became the latest health facility to report a number of cases reporting more residents have tested positive for a total of 19, 18 residents and one staff member.