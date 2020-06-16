The number of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County increased by more than 130 on Tuesday.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there have now been 2,798 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 134 over the 2,664 that was reported on Monday.
The department also, though, didn't report any new deaths due to COVID-19, leaving the total of those who have died due to the coronavirus in Tulare County at 98.
The department reported the number of those who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County continues to increase.
There have been 1,896 recoveries, up from 1,840 that was reported on Monday. The department also reported there are 804 active cases.
The department has further broken down the number of cases in Southern Tulare County. The department reported there has been 251 cases in the Porterville area.
The Porterville area includes Tipton, which has had 17 cases, Pixley, which has had 38 cases and Terra Bella, which has had 11 cases. The official tally for Lindsay is 151 cases.
Another area that has been hard hit is Orosi in which the department reported has had 115 cases.
The department also reported there have been 108 cases in Southwestern Tulare County. This area includes Earlimart, which has had a large number of cases at 73, the department reported. The area also includes Richgrove, which has had 11 cases.
The department also reported a large increase in Tulare as there has now been 408 cases in that city. There have been 438 cases in Dinuba.
There have been six cases in foothill-mountain communities, 25 cases in Strathmore, 33 cases in Exeter, 12 cases in Goshen, 15 cases in Traver, 29 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
The department has broken down Visalia into two regions with one region having 336 cases and the other region having 276 cases.
There have been 37 cases reported as travel-related,1,329 due to person-to-person contact and 1,432 are under investigation.
There have been 284 cases ages 0-17, 390 cases ages 18-25, 672 cases ages 26-40, 925 cases ages 41-64 and 527 cases ages 65 and older.
The number people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials remains about the same at 985.
There are 46 hospitalizations in Tulare County due to COVID-19. Of the 46 hospitalizations, eight are in intensive care. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes remained about the same at 409.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 13 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 1,567 tests conducted as of Monday while there have been 6,833 tests conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has had 5.7 cases per 1,000 or .57 percent. As of Monday, the doubling time — the amount of time it would take for cases to double — increased slightly in Tulare County to 32.8 days.
The doubling time in Tulare County was 31.4 days as of Sunday. That would indicate the curve of cases in the county is remaining flat.