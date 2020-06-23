There was a huge jump in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday.
The department reported there have been a total of 3,434 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. That's an increase of 257 over the 3,177 cases the department reported on Monday.
And there was also a huge increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. The department reported 753 active cases on Tuesday, an increase of 139 over the 614 that was reported on Monday. Before Tuesday, the number of active cases in Tulare County had been steadily going down.
The department also reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bring the total of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 116.
The department did reported the number of recoveries continues to increase. The department reported there have been 2,565 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, an increase of 115 over the 2,450 recoveries that was reported on Monday.
On its map, the department is no longer providing a specific number of cases for Porterville or Southeastern Tulare County. There have been about 300 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, which includes Porterville.
The department reported that has been 62 cases in Pixley, 17 cases in Tipton 15 cases in Terra Bella. The official tally for Lindsay is 179 cases.
There have been 508 cases in Dinuba and 525 cases in Tulare. There have been 35 cases in Strathmore, seven cases in foothill/mountain communities, 40 cases in Exeter, 105 cases in Earlimart, 11 cases in Richgrove, 12 cases in Goshen, 21 cases in Traver, 33 cases in Woodlake, 145 cases in Orosi, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
Visalia has been divided into two regions with 409 cases in one region and 339 cases in the other region.
There have been 42 cases reported as travel-related, 1,563 cases due to person-to-person contact and 1,829 cases under investigation.
There have been 370 cases ages 0-17, 496 cases ages 18-25, 844 cases ages 26-40, 1,125 cases ages 41-64 and 599 cases ages 65 and older.
The number of people in self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials remained about the same at 986.
There are 49 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. Of the 49 hospitalizations, 10 are in intensive care. The department reported there are 420 confirmed COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in Tulare County.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has more than 6.8 cases per 1,000, or .68 percent.
As of Monday, the doubling time — the amount of days it would take for cases to double — had been increase in Tulare County as it was up to 27.1 days, meaning the curve in cases was remaining flat. But with the surge in cases on Tuesday, that doubling time should come down.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 17 inpatient COVID-19 cases. Sierra View has had 13 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 1,822 tests done as of Monday while there have been 8,137 tests done at the Tulare County testing lab.
NEWSOM'S WARNING
Governor Gavin Newsom said a second shutdown of the state economy is possible if cases continue to rise.
“We don’t want to do that,” Newsom said of a second shutdown on Monday., “but I want to make this clear: we are prepared to do that if we must. “Those that suggest that we’re out of the woods, those that suggest this is somehow going to disappear, these numbers tell a very, very different and sobering story.”
Newsom issued an order that called for a state lockdown on March 19. The entire state has opened up much of its economy since them.
But with cases continuing to rise last week Newsom issued another order requiring everyone in the state to wear face coverings. On Monday, former state Governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pete Wilson, Jerry Brown and Gray Davis all stated their support for Newsom's order.
Newsom is also asking Californians to report businesses such as restaurants that aren't following the state guidelines.