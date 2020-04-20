The curve is staying flat in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Monday an increase of 11 cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total in the county to 422.
The county, though, did report one more death due to the coronavirus, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 18. No other information was provided on the latest death due to the coronavirus.
Over the last five days, the number of cases in the county have increased by 70 — 14 a day. That's a signficant decrease from when the number of cases spiked by 56 on Wednesday from 296 to 352.
Covidcounties.org reported as of Sunday the doubling time in Tulare County — the amount of days it takes for the number of COVID-19 cases to double — has increased to 15.3 days. That's a substantial increase from 4.9 days on Wednesday.
The longer the doubling time means the flatter the curve — essentially that fewer cases of coronavirus are being reported over a longer period of time.
The curve has arguably flattened in California as the doubling time as of Sunday remained about the same in the state at 26.2 days.
Kern County's doubling time as of Sunday was 25.3 days. As of Sunday, Kern County reported 623 cases and three deaths.
As of Sunday Fresno County's doubling time was 23.5 days. As of Sunday Fresno County reported 315 cases and seven deaths.
Madera and Kings Counties have been the least hit among the five Central Valley Counties along with Fresno, Tulare and Kern. As of Sunday Madera County reported 34 cases, two deaths and a doubling time of 118.1 days.
Kings County had the fastest doubling time in the state at 6.7 days as of Sunday. But even that number is misleading because as of Sunday Kings County only had 30 cases and reported just two new cases on Sunday.
As of Sunday there were 31,511 cases and 1,176 deaths in California.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there were 23 cases in Porterville and 59 cases in the Lindsay-Exeter area. There are 244 cases in Visalia, 46 cases in Tulare, 44 cases in the Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake areas and three cases in Pixley.
Twenty-six cases were reported as travelers, 288 were person-to-person contact and 108 are still under investigation.
Eighteen were ages 0-17, 39 were ages 18-25, 92 were ages 26-40, 116 were ages 41-64 and 157 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported 55 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in the county have recovered. There are 488 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
About 90 out of 100,000 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Sunday about 80 out of 100,000 in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The latest numbers provided by Sierra View Medical Center as of Thursday remained unchanged. The hospital reported it has had six inpatient cases and two deaths as a result of COVID-19.
Sierra View also reported it has had 15 test positive for the coronavirus. It reported it has had a total of 183 tested, with 165 testing negative.