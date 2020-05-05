Cases spike by more than 100 in county
Sierra Valley Rehab has 20 cases
Tulare County had its largest day-to-day increase of COVID-19 cases by far as the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of more than 100 cases.
The department reported an increase of 101 cases from Monday to Tuesday as Tulare County now has 858 positive cases of the coronavirus. That's by far the largest increase, surpassing the previously largest increase of 56 that happened last month.
No new deaths were reported as the number of deaths reported remained at 40.
The number of cases at Sierra Valley Rehab Center continued to rise as there were 20 cases reported at the nursing home on Tuesday.
There are now 99 cases at Lindsay Gardens nursing home. Of the 858 cases in Tulare County, 358 of them are at nursing homes. Visalia's Redwood Springs alone has more than 200 cases.
Health officials state the outbreak of cases at nursing homes could delay any potential reopening of the economy in Tulare County.
The state is tentatively requiring facilities such as nursing homes that have been hard to hit to have a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment before further moving ahead with reopening the economy.
California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is tentatively requiring each county to have a 14-day PPE supply for vulnerable facilities, including nursing homes, before moving ahead with the next phase of reopenings, Lutz said.
Much of the increase of more than 100 cases was reported in Dinuba. The department reported Dinuba now has 118 cases.
Tulare has 96 cases. Much of the increase in cases can be attributed to the outbreak of cases that have happened at the Ruiz Food plants in Tulare and Dinuba.
There have been 107 cases reported at the Ruiz Foods plants in Dinuba and Tulare. As of Tuesday there were 22 cases reported at Dinuba Healthcare.
Porterville also had a large increase in cases as 10 more cases were reported. Porterville now has 49 cases, up from 39 on Monday.
Numbers continue to be revised. It's now reported Strathmore has 11 cases and mountain communities also have 11 cases. The department had earlier reported two cases in Springville.
The department also reported there were 90 cases in Lindsay. There were 11 cases in Southwest Tulare County, 37 cases in Farmersville, 15 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 12 cases in Ivanhoe and 11 cases in Traver, 11 cases in Orange Cove and 11 cases in the Reedley area.
No numbers were reported for Visalia but that community has well over 200 cases with it now being reported there are Redwood Springs nursing home in Visalia alone has more than 180 cases.
There were 27 cases reported as travelers, 414 were due to person-to-person contact and 417 are still under investigation.
There were 40 cases ages 0-17, 97 were ages 18-25, 181 were ages 26-40, 289 were ages 41-64 and 251 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported there were 146 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 775 people under self-quarantine in Tulare County who are being monitored by public health officials.
The doubling rate in Tulare County increased slighting to 13.8 days as of Monday, but it will come back down with the spike in cases on Tuesday. The doubling rate — the amount of days it takes for cases to double — is a way to determine if the curve of coronavirus cases in flattening. The longer the doubling rate means the curve is flattening.
Kern County's doubling rate also increased to 21.7 days as of Monday. As of Monday, Kern County had a slight increase in cases up to 1,025.
Fresno County's doubling rate was at 17 days as of Monday with 672 cases. The doubling rate in California was 18 days as of Monday. As of Monday, California had 56,300 cases and 2,297 deaths.
The fastest doubling rate in the state remained in Kings County but doubled from five to 10 days. There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kings County as the number remained at 172 cases.
Sierra View Urgent Care hours change
Sierra View Medical Center's Urgent Care's hours have temporarily changed and now doesn't open until the afternoons.
The facility is now open from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The facility is a walk-in clinic as no appointment is necessary
Those who believe they have symptoms related to COVID-19 such as fever, cough and shortness of breath need to call ahead and tell the Urgent Care team.
For more information, call 791-3907. The facility is located at 263 Pearson Drive. For directions call or visit https://www.sierra-view.com/locations/urgent-care/