The department also reported another outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home. It's the fourth outbreak of COVID-19 in Tulare County and the first in Porterville as an outbreak has been reported at Sierra Valley Rehab.
“We do have a confirmed group and it is less than 11,” said Tulare County public information officer Carrie Montiro.
“We're at the early stages,” added Montiro about the county looking into the latest development at Sierra Valley.
Montiro added the county doesn't release specific numbers at a nursing home until the number of positive cases reaches 11.
There have been more than 180 cases reported at Visalia's Redwood Springs, 68 cases reported at Lindsay Gardens and 11 cases reported at Visalia's Linwood Meadows.