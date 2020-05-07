There was another spike in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 53 cases from Wednesday to Thursday as it reported the number of cases in the county increased from 916 on Wednesday to 963 on Thursday. The department also reported two more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total of deaths due to COVID-19 the department has reported in Tulare County to 43.
The number of cases in Porterville didn't increase as the department reported that number stayed the same at 52 on Thursday. The department also reported 98 cases in Lindsay.
The number of cases in Dinuba and Tulare continued to increase. The number reported for Dinuba was 166 and the number reported for Tulare was 113. There have been outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ruiz Foods plants in Dinuba and Tulare.
There were 11 cases in Orange Cove, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Traver, 13 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Goshen, 45 cases in Farmersville, 11 cases in Strathmore, 11 cases in Southwest Tulare County and 11 cases in foothills and mountain communities, including Springville. There are well over 400 cases in Visalia.
The department reported 27 cases as travelers, 466 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 476 cases were still under investigation.
42 cases were ages 0-17, 112 were ages 18-25, 201 were ages 26-40, 334 were ages 41-64 and 280 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported 151 people who tested positive for COVID -19 in Tulare County have recovered. There were 857 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who were being monitored by public health officials.
The doubling rate for Tulare County continues to decline which isn't a good sign as far as the curve of cases flattening. For the curve to be flattening the doubling rate needs to be increasing.
The doubling rate was down to 8.9 days in Tulare County as of Wednesday and figures to continue to drop based on Thursday's numbers. The doubling rate is the amount of days it takes for cases to double.
Kern County's doubling rate continues to increase at 22.1 days. As of Wednesday, Kern County had 1,084 cases.
Fresno County's doubling rate is at 12 days as it had 777 cases as of Wednesday. California's doubling time is 17.3 days. As of Wednesday there were 60,754 cases in California with 2,478 deaths.
Mendocino County had the fastest doubling time in the state at 1 day but there were only 40 cases there as of Wednesday.
California has more than 1.5 cases per 1,000 while Tulare County now has nearly two cases per 1,000.
On Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center stated it now has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had five deaths due to the coronavirus. Sierra View also stated it has had 383 tests conducted. A total of 2,921 tests have been conducted in the county.
CPHD Nursing Home report
As of May 5, the California Public Health Department reported there were still no cases of COVID-19 at Sequoia Transitional Center in Porterville and Porterville Convalescent Home. Gateway Post Acute also reported it has not COVID-19 cases.
There have been a number of outbreaks at nursing homes in Tulare County, including Porterville's Sierra Valley Rehab Center, Lindsay Gardens, Visalia's Redwood Springs and Visalia's Linwood Meadows.
For a complete list of the status of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in the state visit
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx