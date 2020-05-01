Tulare County Health and Human Services reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county spiked by 40 from Thursday to Friday.
There are now 680 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County as of Friday after there were 640 cases reported on Thursday. The increase of 40 is more in line with the increases that have been happening in the past week after a brief decline in increased cases from Wednesday to Thursday when there was an increase of 14.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported no deaths on Friday due to the coronavirus, leaving the total of deaths in the county at 40.
But Sierra View Medical Center did report another death on Thursday, bringing the total of deaths due to Coronavirus at the hospital to five.
The department reported there are 34 cases in Porterville, 130 cases in the Lindsay-Exeter area and two cases in Springville. There are 332 cases in Visalia, 78 cases in Tulare, 98 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and six cases in Southwestern Tulare County.
The department reported 27 cases as travelers, 393 cases were due to person-to-person contact and 260 cases are still under investigation.
Thirty-four cases are ages 0-17, 74 cases are ages 18-25, 144 cases are ages 26-40, 209 cases are ages 41-64 and 219 cases are ages 65 and older.
The department reported 107 people in Tulare County who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 724 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
The doubling time in Tulare County increased slightly from Wednesday to Thursday to 12.5 days. But the doubling time is likely to come back up with the increase of cases by 40 from Thursday to Friday.
The doubling time — the amount of days it takes for cases to double — is a way to measure whether the curve of cases is flattening. The longer the doubling time means the curve is flattening which suggests there will be fewer cases over a longer period of time.
Kern County's doubling time remained steady as of Thursday at 19.9 days. As of Thursday, Kern County did exceed 900 cases as it had 910.
Fresno County's doubling time went up somewhat as it was at 16.4 days as of Thursday. As of Thursday there were 564 cases in Fresno County.
California's doubling time is right now on a similar track as Fresno County's at 16.2 days. As of Thursday, California exceeded 50,000 cases and 2,000 deaths with 50,437 cases and 2,057 deaths.
There are nearly 1.3 positive cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 residents in California. Tulare County is nearing 1.4 cases per 1,000.
On Thursday Sierra View reported it had 24 positive cases of COVID-19 and eight inpatients due to the coronavirus. The hospital also reported it has had 223 tests conducted with 194 coming back negative. There have been 2,422 tests conducted in Tulare County.