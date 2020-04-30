The Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday four more people died in the county due to COVID-19.
That brings the total of people in Tulare County who have died to COVID-19 to 40. According to the Los Angeles Times, Tulare County has the second-highest death rate in the state at 7.8 deaths per 100,000 residents. Only Los Angeles County has a higher death rate at 10.5 per 100,000.
The increase in the number of cases in Tulare County did decline significantly from what had been happening over the previous several days. There was an increase of 14 cases from Wednesday to Thursday which was more in line what what was happening last week before a spike in cases in recent days. There are now 640 positive cases of coronavirus in Tulare County.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported there are 105 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 who have recovered. There are 669 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
Of the 640 cases, 27 have been reported as travelers, 384 were due to person-to-person contact and 229 are still under investigation.
Thirty-four cases were ages 0-17, 69 cases were ages 18-25, 137 cases were ages 26-40, 190 were ages 41-64 and 210 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported there are 30 cases in Porterville, 126 in the Lindsay-Exeter area and two in Springville. There are 322 cases in Visalia, 76 cases in Tulare, 78 cases in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and six cases in Pixley.
Due to the sizeable increase of cases in recent days in Tulare County, the county's doubling rate — the amount of days it takes for cases to double — has declined significantly. The longer the doubling rate means the curve is flattening signaling there would be fewer cases over a longer period of time.
But the doubling rate has fluctuated significantly over the last week and is now back down to 11 days based on Wednesday's total with 626 cases. With an increase of just 14 cases on Thursday, it's likely there will again be a rise in the doubling rate.
Kern County, which had 882 cases as of Wednesday, had a doubling rate of 20.3 days. Fresno County, which had 538 cases as of Wednesday, had a doubling rate of 17 days.
Tulare County now has more than 1.3 cases per 1,000. As of Wednesday, California had a little more than 1.2 cases per 1,000. As of Wednesday, California had 48,871 cases, 1961 deaths and a doubling rate of 16.9 days.
As of Wednesday the fastest doubling rate remained in Kings County at five days. And the number of cases has risen at a higher rate in recent days in Kings County which had 96 cases as of Wednesday.
On Thursday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it now has eight inpatient cases due to COVID-19. The hospital is reporting it still has 21 positive tests for COVID-19.
Sierra View reported on Thursday it has had 217 tests conducted with 185 coming back negative. As of 8a.m. Thursday morning there had been 2,422 tests conducted in Tulare County.
Smart & Final requiring masks
Smart & Final has been requiring all customers and staff in the store to wear masks. The policy has been in place for about two weeks.
When putting the policy in place, Smart & Final released the following statement: “Smart & Final is committed to the health of our communities, and we are doing everything we can to provide a safe and comfortable shopping experience. In-line with regulations enacted in several counties throughout California in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, our associates and customers are required to wear a face covering while in stores.”