Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday morning there are now 296 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
That's an increase of 32 cases over Monday in which the department reported there were 264 cases. No new deaths were reported by the department as the department reported on Tuesday 13 people in the county have died due to COVID-19.
Of the 13 deaths, it's been reported six have come from the Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia and that there have been 112 cases at the nursing home.
The department reported there are 24 cases in Lindsay and 22 cases in Porterville. There are 182 cases in Visalia, 35 in Tulare, 30 in the Dinuba, Kingsburg and Woodlake areas and three in Pixley.
Twenty-five cases have been reported as travelers, 203 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 68 are still under investigation.
Fourteen are ages 0-17, 25 are ages 18-25, 68 are ages 26-40, 88 are ages 41-64 and 101 are above the age of 65.
The department reported 15 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 422 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The doubling time which measures the time it takes for cases to double continues to increase in Tulare County. The county and the San Joaquin Valley continue to track in the same pattern but behind the rest of the state when it comes to doubling time.
An encouraging sign continues to be that the doubling time — the amount of days it takes for coronavirus cases to double — for the state and Tulare County continues to increase, meaning the curve is flattening. But Tulare County and the San Joaquin Valley still remain behind the state which means it will take longer for the curve to flatten than the rest of the state.
As of Monday when the county had 264 cases, covidcounties.org reported the doubling time for Tulare County was 8.3 days as opposed to 6.6 days as of Saturday.
With 296 cases, the county is now around 60 cases per 100,000. Based on Monday's figures, the state had 61.5 cases per 100,000 and that figure will continue to rise. As of Monday there were 24,301 cases and 725 deaths in California.
Los Angeles County's doubling rate as of Monday was at 13.9 days, an increase of more than three days since Saturday. As of Monday, L.A. County had 9,419 cases and 320 deaths.
Fresno County's number of cases remains lower than Tulare County. As of Monday, Fresno County had 222 cases, five deaths and a doubling rate of 10.4 days.
Yolo County has the fastest doubling rate at 7.434 days. The doubling rate in California is 13.3 days.
Porterville College
Virtual open registration for summer and fall classes in 2020 at Porterville College begins Wednesday. The registration is open to new and returning students.
PC has announced all of its summer classes will be held online. The college also announced a full schedule of classes for the summer and fall in 2020 will be offered.
For more information, visit PortervilleCollege.edu.
Oak Grove Parade
The Oak Grove Elementary School staff will hold a drive thru spirit parade through the Oak Grove neighborhood from 1 to 2 p.m. today. The staff will be driving through the neighborhood. Those who are able are welcome to come outside and wave from their front door or front yard. Those in the neighborhood are also encouraged to wear their OG spirit shirts!
A map of the route can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2681423478850077&set=p.2681423478850077&type=3&theater
Burton Schools Update
The Burton School District is now offering its grab and go lunch program on a weekly basis.
The drive-thru/walk-up program will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. n Wednesdays at Jim Maples Academy and Summit Charter Collegiate Academy High School.
Those going to Summit should enter off of Olive onto Redwood. Children ages 1-18 are eligible and must be present to receive meals. Each child will receive a free weekly pack containing five meals.
In addition, Burton has set up a new website where up to date information and support can be found for students. Visit https://burton-sped-distance-learning.constantcontactsites.com/weekly-lessons-
The district is also offering a tech support drive-thru from noon to 2 p.m. Every Tuesday and Friday at the Burkey Center.