Tulare County Health and Human Services reported one more death in the county due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
The department has now reported there has been 80 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19. The department also reported on Thursday there have now been 1,835 COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, an increase of 39 over Wednesday's total.
The department reported there has been 149 COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, including Porterville. The department's official tally for Lindsay is 117.
There have been 234 cases in Tulare, 362 cases in Dinuba, 34 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 3 cases in football-mountain communities, 69 cases in Farmersville, 21 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 20 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 14 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. There are more than 700 cases in Visalia.
Thirty-one cases have been reported as travelers, 927 were person-to-person contact and 877 are under investigation.
There have been 145 cases ages 0-17, 237 ages 18-25, 423 ages 26-40, 625 ages 41-64 and 405 ages 65 and older.
The department reported 842 people in Tulare County have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered. There are 1,013 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 coronavirus inpatient cases. Sierra View has had 12 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 782 tests conducted as of Tuesday and that 3,749 tests have been conducted at the Tulare County testing lab.
Case numbers are provisional and may change as facilities correct or add data. Values of less than eleven (11) are masked (shown as <11) in accordance with de-identification guidelines.
TESTING AT NURSING HOMES
The California Department of Public Health is calling for all residents and health care workers at nursing homes to be tested for COVID-19.
The department issued a letter stating nursing homes should draft testing plans for all residents who haven't been exposed to the virus as well as esidents who have been exposed to the virus. The guidelines also call for residents who have been admitted from hospitals to be quarantined for 14 days even if they initially test negative. The guidelines then call for those residents to be retested.
Other states, including New York, have similar requirements.
Nursing homes are required to draft testing plans and CDPH's letter provides guidelines on how the testing should be done.
The facilities are required to draft testing plans, and the letter provides guidance for how the testing should be done.
FIGHT OVER BUDGET
The State Senate has countered Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed budget with its proposed budget that calls for far less cuts to public education.
It's projected the state will have a $54.3 billion deficit. Newsom proposes cuts to pubic education and health care programs with the hope those cuts will be made up by the federal government.
The state has had surpluses in recent years and the senate instead of the cuts Newsom has proposed wants to take more money from those surpluses to reduce the deficit.
Instead of the cuts that could become permanent if the federal government doesn't provide funding Newsom has proposed, the senate is calling for payments to be delayed to public schools.
The senate's proposal still calls for $9 billion not to be paid to school districts this year. School districts would be asked to tap into their own surpluses or borrow to make up for the shortfall. The senate then hopes the state would eventually be able to reimburse the $9 billion to the school districts.