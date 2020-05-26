There have been 130 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County since the last report came out on Friday.
There have also been four more deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, bringing the total of deaths in the county due to the coronavirus to 79.
Tuesday's report from Tulare County Health and Human Services was the first it has issued since Friday. The department is no longer providing reports on weekends and holidays.
The increase of 130 cases now brings the total of cases in Tulare County to 1,771. The department also issued a more specific report for Southeaster Tulare County on Tuesday.
The department reported the entire Southeastern Tulare County area has had 147 cases. The department also reported there has been 34 cases within the city limits of Porterville. The department's official tally for Lindsay is 116.
There were 31 cases reported in Southwestern Tulare County, three cases in foothill/mountain communities, 11 cases in Strathmore, 223 cases in Tulare, 360 cases in Dinuba, 68 cases in Farmersville, 11 cases in Goshen, 20 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 14 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove.
The entire Visalia region has more than 700 cases. The department also provided a more specific total for the city limits of Visalia on Tuesday and its official tally for the City of Visalia was 85.
Thirty-one cases were reported as travelers, 858 were due to person-to-person contact and 882 were under investigation.
There were 140 cases ages 0-17, 228 were ages 18-25, 400 were ages 26-40, 611 were ages 41-64 and 392 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported 660 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County have reported. There are 1,022 people in Tulare County under self-quarantine who are being monitored by public health officials.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has had 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 12 coronavirus inpatient cases.
So far, Sierra View has reported it has had 12 deaths due to COVID-19. As of Thursday, Sierra View reported it has had 706 tests done while there have been 3,650 tests done at the Tulare County testing site.