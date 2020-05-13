The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported on the county jumped from 1,241 on Tuesday to 1,268 on Wednesday, according the the daily report given by the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (TCHHSA).
The department also reported two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County to 54.
It reported on Wednesday 105 cases in Porterville and 102 cases in Lindsay. There were 11 cases in Strathmore, 11 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 11 cases in foothill and mountain communities, 54 cases in Farmersville, 15 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 15 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 249 cases in Dinuba, 12 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 145 cases in Tulare. There are 465 cases in Visalia.
Twenty-eight cases were reported as travelers, 571 were person-to-person contact and 669 are still under investigation.
Seventy were ages 0-17, 148 were ages 18-25, 263 were ages 26-40, 443 were ages 41-64 and 344 were 65 and older.
The department reported 318 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County have recovered. There are 1,003 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 inpatient cases. Sierra View has had seven COVID-19 related deaths. As of Tuesday, the hospital has had 485 tests conducted for the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday evening, California had 69,382 confirmed cases and 2,847 deaths. A total of 1,033,370 people have been tested in the state. In the U.S., 1,367,927 cases had been confirmed as of Tuesday, and 82,227 deaths have happened due to COVID-19.
4,254,302 cases have been confirmed world-wide, and as of Tuesday, 291,334 deaths have occurred.