The number of those who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County remains is nearly 60 percent more than the total number of cases reported in the county.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Thursday 1,226 people in the county have now recovered from COVID-19. The number of recoveries continues to increase, up from 1,158 on Wednesday.
The number of total COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County on Thursday was 2,083. That's an increase of 57 over the 2,026 that was reported on Wednesday.
Another encouraging number is the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tulare County continues to decline. The department reported there were 765 active cases on Thursday, down nearly 100 from the 864 active cases that were reported on Tuesday.
The department reported the number of hospitalizations also continues to decline as there are 32 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Tulare County. Of the 32 hospitalizations, 10 are in intensive care.
The department did report two more deaths due to COVID-19. There have now been 92 people in Tulare County who have died due to COVID-19.
The department also reported a slight increase in cases at nursing homes as it reported there have been 365 confirmed COVID-19 patients at nursing homes in Tulare County.
The department reported there have been 177 cases in Southeastern Tulare County, which includes Porterville. The department's official tally for Lindsay is 121.
There have been 282 cases in Tulare and 388 cases in Dinuba. There have been five cases in foothill/mountain communities, 58 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 73 cases in Farmersville, 23 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 22 cases in Ivanhoe, 12 cases in Traver, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 17 cases in Woodlake and 11 cases in Orange Cove. The rest of the cases would be in the Visalia area.
Thirty-two cases have been reported as travel-related, 1058 cases have been due to person-to-person contact and 993 cases are under investigation.
There have been 177 cases ages 0-17, 266 cases ages 18-25, 488 cases ages 26-40, 708 cases ages 41-64 and 444 cases ages 65 and older.
There are 992 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The doubling time in Tulare County continues to fluctuate considerable, but remains high, which shows a continued flattening of the curve of cases. As of Wednesday the doubling time — the amount of time it would take for the number of cases to double — was down to 70.2 days in Tulare County. It was 236.2 days on Tuesday.
With a population of about 470,000 people, Tulare County has more than 4.3 COVID-19 cases per 1,000, which is just above .43 percent of the population.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six COVID-19 inpatients.
Sierra View has reported it has had 12 deaths due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Sierra View has had 1,080 tests conducted while 4,495 tests had been conducted at the Tulare County testing facility.