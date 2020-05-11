An encouraging development happened on Monday as the number of increased positive cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County was the lowest its been in a while.
But Tulare County Health and Human Services also reported two more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have died due to the coronavirus to 50. And Tulare County is still a long ways from meeting the state guidelines when to comes to the Stage III reopenings such as restaurants for dine-in services and salons.
The number of cases reported by the department in Porterville has also increased significantly in recent days as it reported Porterville has had 97 cases.
The department reported 1,159 positive cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County, an increase of 19 over the 1,140 on Sunday.
The department reported 28 cases as travelers. There were 519 cases due to person-to-person contact and 612 are still under investigation.
Fifty-nine were ages 0-17, 132 were ages 18-25, 230 were ages 26-40, 405 were ages 41-64 and 333 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported 171 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County have recovered. There are 969 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The department reported 101 cases in Lindsay, 51 cases in Farmersville, 133 cases in Tulare, 214 cases in Dinuba, 11 cases in the Reedley area, 11 cases in Orange Cove, 11 cases in Traver, 14 cases in Ivanhoe, 15 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 11 cases in Strathmore, 11 cases in Southwestern Tulare County and 11 cases in foothill/mountain communities. There are more than 450 cases in Visalia.
State guidelines for Stage III reopenings to happen call for the number of increased cases to be reported to be a total of 1 in 10,000 over two weeks and that there be no deaths in that time period. For Tulare County to meet that threshold it would need to have a total increase of cases that was 47 over a two-week period or an increase of about 3 to 4 cases a day.
As of Monday, Tulare County had nearly 2.5 cases per 1,000. California had 1.7 cases per 1,000. As of Monday, California had 68,018 cases and 2,769 deaths.
Sierra View Medical Center reported it has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had six deaths due to the coronavirus. As of Thursday, Sierra View reported it has had 420 tests conducted.
Nursing Homes
As of Saturday, the California Department of Public Health reported 42 residents at Porterville's Sierra Valley Rehab Center had tested positive for COVID-19. The department also reported Dinuba Healthcare had 44 cases as of Saturday.
The department reported as of Saturday, Porterville's Gateway Post Acute, Porterville Convalescent Home and Porterville's Sequoia Transitional Care all still had no cases.
Other nursing homes that have had outbreaks in Tulare County include Visalia's Redwood Springs, Visalia's Linwood Meadows and Lindsay Gardens.
For the status of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in the state visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx