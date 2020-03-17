THE RECORDER
Tulare County Superior Courts, including the South County Justice Center in Porterville, were scheduled to implement new policies on Tuesday. The policies will remain in effect through April 17.
A statement in a press release stated: “In response to the significant public safety challenge presented by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with the California Department of Public Health and Center for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations, in addition to the Executive Order N-25-20, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 12, 2020, the Superior Court of California, County of Tulare, is taking immediate precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the community,”
Presiding Judge Brett R. Alldredge filed a request with the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court for a Judicial Emergency Order to implement numerous measures.
They include closing all service counters to the public. The courts plan to facilitate more regular court transactions by phone, e-mail and drop-off boxes. Payments will be accepted by phone, email or drop-off box.
All civil trials set between Tuesday, March 17 and April 17 will be postponed.
The courts are also essentially halting many of its other trials. “No time-waiver criminal matters, mandatory juvenile matters, restraining order hearings, emergency family law Requests for Order, and other case or calendar types and hearings not mandated by statute to be heard within a limited time period will continue to be held,” a statement in the press release said.
Jurors will only be summoned to court for “essential” trials. And jury panel sizes will be reduced and the group sizes of those called to be a juror in a trial will be staggered so then can be reduced.
Attorneys and litigants are encouraged to file documents through e-filing. Attorneys and litigants are also encouraged to file for their court appearances by phone.
The courts will grant COVID-19 related deferrals for jury service. Prospective jurors may make such requests on-line at www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov or by calling the Jury Services office at 559-730-5100 for service in the north county (Visalia) or 559-782-3800 for service in the south county (Porterville).
All time-waived misdemeanor jury trials currently set between Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, April 17 will be postponed.
All time-waived felony jury trials currently set between Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, April 17 will be postponed.
All traffic hearings currently set between Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, April 17, 2020, will be postponed.
Beginning on Tuesday, all walk-in appearances were scheduled to be suspended through April 17. Any requests to address matters that require immediate attention may be mailed to the court or placed in the drop-off box and will be addressed remotely, when possible.
Persons with an active warrant should call the court at 559-730-5000 option 2 for north county cases (Visalia) and 559-782- 3700, option 1 for south county cases (Porterville) for further direction.
-Family law bench officers will exercise their discretion in continuing non- emergency Requests for Order hearings and Case Management Conferences currently set between Tuesday, March 17, and Friday, April 17.
Family Court and Special Services suspended its day-to-day mediation services, effective Tuesday, but will schedule mediation by phone when appropriate. opportunities where appropriate;
-The courts' Self-Help Resource Center will be closed for walk-in appointments, and all in-person Self-Help clinics will be suspended, effective Tuesday. Call 559-737-5500 for assistance.
“The Superior Court of California, County of Tulare, will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will make further operational adjustments as appropriate. The public should continue to check the court’s website, www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov, for updated information,” the press release stated.
California’s Chief Justice, Honorable Tani Cantil-Sakuye issued the following statement: “Although the extent of the pandemic is unknown at this time, California’s courts will continue to do what they do best: balancing public safety and health while protecting liberty and due process.”
“The Tulare County Superior Court is committed to maintaining our essential functions and Constitutional obligations while working to minimize COVID-19 related risks,” the press release stated. “The court appreciates the understanding, patience and support of the public and justice partners during these unprecedented challenges.”