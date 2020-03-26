The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has closed all recreation facilities, including campgrounds, visitor centers, boat launches, and day-use areas to protect against the spread of COVID-19. This includes all the facilities at Success Lake. The 10 parks and lakes run by the Sacramento District have begun an immediate shutdown of recreation activities, including those at Success Lake. All currently scheduled and future events planned at these facilities, including Success Lake, are postponed indefinitely.
Individuals with paid camping reservations will be contacted by email and full refunds will automatically be processed by Recreation.gov with no cancellation fees. Individuals shouldn't contact Recreation.gov to request a refund as that will lead to a cancellation fee being charged. For information about Success Lake, call 784-0215. Additional information and updates on modifications, closures, and other restrictions related to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Sacramento District COVID-19 response can be found at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Coronavirus/and on their Facebook (@SacramentoDistrict) and Twitter (@USACESacramento) pages.
Calvin Foster, Chief Southern Operations Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Enginners Sacramento District, said the lake is normally open to 2,000-3000 visitors during the Easter weekend.
“We can't really allow that kind of crowd,” Foster said. “That would be irresponsible.”