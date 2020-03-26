As of Thursday afternoon there were 20 positive cases of the coronavirus in Tulare County as the Tulare County Department of Health and Human Services reported two more cases on Thursday.
Fourteen of the cases were travelers, three were person-to-person contact and three are still under investigation. There's one case aged 0-17, four cases aged 18-25, nine cases aged 26-40, one case aged 41-64 and five cases aged 65 and older.
The number of people being self-quarantined and monitored by public health officials has declined from 135 to 125.