The Porterville Fire Department is warning residents there are those going around neighborhoods executing a scam saying they're providing tests for the coronavirus.
The fire department stated those doing the scam are impersonating police officers and firefighters and say they have tests for the novel coronavirus.
Authorities say residents have reported the imposters go door-to-door attemping to sell the fake tests.
The fire department added no tests are ever issued at someone's door and if you see someone attempting this scam to call 911.