Public service counters at the Tulare County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder's office will be closed, beginning Thursday.
The public service counters are tentatively scheduled to reopen on April 13. The following services will still be available:
Real Estate — Walk-in recording of real estate documents will be suspended, but electronic recording by title companies will continue as normal. Documents can be sent by mail for recording to the Recorder's office, 221 S. Mooney Boulevard, Room 103, Visalia 93291.
Birth and Death Certificates – Vital record request applications can still be obtained and submitted through the main or through VitalChek. The VitalChek link and applications can be found at tularecounty.ca.gov.clerkrecorder/. For authorized copies, a completed sworn statement and notary acknowledgement are required. Requests made by U.S. Main will be processed as usual and once completed returned by main. Requests can also be mailed to the Clerk-Recorder's office.
Marriage Licenses — No new marriage licenses will be issued between Thursday and April 12. Marriage licenses that have already been issued need to be returned to the Clerk's Office as soon as possible, Marriage Licenses can be mailed to the Clerk-Recorder's office.
Recorder Document Purchases — Purchases of recorded document copies submitted through the mail will be processed as usual and returned through the main.
Assessor Business — The Assessor's Office will be available to answer questions by phone, email or mail only. Electronic copies of Assessor forms can be found at tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor/index.cfm/forms/. Completed forms must be mailed to 221 S. Mooney Boulevard, Room 102E, Visalia, 93291.
Questions by phone or email can be submitted to the Assessor/Clerk Recorder office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tulare County Clerk: (559) 636-5051, tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkrecorder/
Tulare County Recorder: (559) 636-5050, tularecounty.ca.gov/clerkrecorder/
Tulare County Assessor: (559) 636-5100, tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor/