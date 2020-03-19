THE RECORDER
The Monache High School Choir has returned to Porterville with no issues after its tour of Costa Rica, Porterville Unified School District Superintendent Nate Nelson said.
All those who traveled on the tour returned home and arrived to Porterville on Wednesday. “Everybody made it back safe and sound with no issues,” Nelson said. “Everything went fine.”
Nelson said all those who traveled to Costa Rica went through LAX Airport in Los Angeles and have been following all of the guidelines for anyone who has been traveling.
The choir left for Costa Rica on March 12 before spring break began on Saturday “before a lot of things started changing,” Nelson said.
Nelson added whatever guidelines were implemented here in the United States were also being implemented in Costa Rica as far as avoiding large gatherings as far the choir's performances. “They were doing the same things in Costa Rica that have been done here,” Nelson said.
Monache choir director Josh Sutherland posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday: “Visits to Manuel Antonio National Park, zip lining over the Costa Rican rainforest, relaxing at the Jaco Beach all inclusive resort, students singing their hearts out, the monkeys, iguanas, waking up to tropical birds chirping every morning...the food!!!! We have been blessed.”