California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on all Californians to help provide food for the most vulnerable during this coronavirus crisis.
On Friday, Newson announced the deployment of the California National Guard to provide short-term to support food banks.
The Governor has also launched California Volunteers encouraging everyone to provide food for the most vulnerable. The governor is calling for everyone to do the following:
Check in with neighbors via text, call or video chat and offer to pick up items at the grocery store or pharmacy.
Contact local social service non-profit and government social services organizations to learn about available resources to share with neighbors.
Consider purchasing a gift card for neighbors in need.
Donate to a local food or volunteer at a local food bank. Locations of food banks are available at cafoodbanks.org.
Connect with neighbors using social media to see if they need help.
The Governor is also calling on people to shop smart, to just buy what they need to leave needed items for the most vulnerable. The Governor also stated to support local businesses whenever possible.
The Governor also stated to continue to follow California Department of Public Health guidelines. Visit covid19.ca.gov for more information.
People are also encouraged to visit serve.ca.gov for more information.
Those who are in need are encouraged to do the following:
Ask a neighbor, family member or friend to help with grocery shopping and food delivery. If possible, use a smartphone to order food to be dropped off safely.
Those who need food assistance or In-Home Support Services can visit www.GetCalFresh.org and www.cdss.ca.gov/in-home-supportive-services.
Older adults can visit www.aging.ca.gov. People can also visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org and families can visit www.calwic.org
Those who don't have access to the internet are encouraged to ask neighbors, friends or family for help and neighbors, friends and families are encouraged to provide help for those who don't have access to the internet.
Those in need of food can also visit www.cafoodbanks.org.
Those in need are also encouraged to order delivery of food using an app.