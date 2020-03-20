The Tulare County Public Health Branch announced four new cases of positive COVID-19 tests in Tulare County as of Friday night bringing the total to 11.
The Public Health branch is currently conducting an investigation on each case. The individuals were all either contacts to other confirmed cases or travelers. All the individuals are currently at home under self-isolation.
During the course of the investigations Public Health nursing staff work to identify all individuals who may have come into contact with the positive cases, ensure they're self-quarantining, and monitor their health.
The nursing staff check in with all the close contact individuals to monitor symptoms. They're tested if they become symptomatic. Through this process of contact investigation, officials stated it's expect more cases will be found.
Of the 11 cases, six are classified as travelers. One is aged 0-17, one is aged 18-25, five are aged 26-40, 1 is aged 41-64 and three are 65 and older. There are also 70 individuals who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
“It’s important at this time that our community heed the governor's order to shelter-at-home and ensure they’re only leaving their homes to access essential services,” states Dr. Karen Haught, County Health Officer.
Here are the places that can stay home during the current shelter-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday:
Pharmacies; Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants; Banks; Gas stations; Laundromats/laundry services; essential state and local government functions including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
For updates on future confirmed positive cases moving forward, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov