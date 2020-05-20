Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of 13 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total of cases in the county to 1,552.
The department also reported the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 at 73, with 476 recoveries.
Twenty-eight cases have been reported as travelers, 745 were person-to-person contact and 779 are still under investigation. There are 1,025 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine being monitored by public health officials.
One hundred and twelve are ages 0-17, 188 are ages 18-25, 342 are ages 26-40, 533 are ages 41-64 and 377 are ages 65 and older.
Tulare County reported there has been 137 COVID-19 cases in Porterville and its official total for Lindsay is 108.
There were 178 cases in Tulare, 321 cases in Dinuba, 19 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 3 cases in foothill/mountain communities, 11 cases in Strathmore, 66 cases in Farmersville, 21 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 17 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 13 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. There are roughly 530 cases in Visalia.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sierra View reported it had 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 inpatient cases. Sierra View has reported it has had 10 deaths due to COVID-19. The hospital reported it has had 621 tests conducted as of Monday while 3,479 tests have been done at the Tulare County testing lab.
LAKE SUCCESS OPENS
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District announced Tuesday that Lake Success, and several other lakes, will be open again, and resumed operations on Wednesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the reopening with the following press release.
“The boat ramps, parking lots, and restroom facilities associated with the privately-operated marinas at Englebright Lake, Pine Flat Lake, Success Lake and Lake Kaweah will be open for public use beginning Wednesday, May 20. The partial openings do not include all boat ramps, day-use areas, playgrounds or campgrounds at these facilities and all other Sacramento District recreation areas remain completely closed to visitors.
“The opening of marinas and associated boat launch facilities are consistent with current state and local public health directives.
“The health and safety of the public, park volunteers, and Corps personnel remains the top priority. Signs have been posted to inform visitors of safe practices, cleaning services are in place and the staffs at the facilities have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to be safe while working with the public.
The boat launch facilities could be shut down again if visitors do not adhere to social distancing guidelines or officials observe an unsafe number of large gatherings.
“The Corps has coordinated with the Sheriff’s Departments in Nevada, Tulare and Fresno counties to provide boating safety and law enforcement at Englebright Lake, Pine Flat Lake, Success Lake and Lake Kaweah.
“Any additional changes to the Sacramento District recreation closures will be published in these locations: Website at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Locations/Sacramento-District-Parks/, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sacramentodistrict/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/USACESacramento
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District closed the recreation areas at their 10 water resource projects in California on March 26 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the Dam Operations staffs at these facilities have remain on the job during this national emergency.”