The Porterville Cornerstone Project, the redevelopment of the old Porterville Hotel property that burned in 2013 at the corner of Main Street and Olive Avenue, is now complete.
The new multi-purpose, three-story building is home to Tulare County public defenders and the Tulare County District Attorney, as well as business space on the ground floor.
After years of planning, construction on the project began in 2019 and was completed in June of this year. The current pandemic didn’t derail the construction schedule too much, allowing for the project to come into fruition on time.
The project is entirely complete, but space is still available for businesses to move in on the ground floor. Currently, Main Athletics Health and Performance have committed to moving into one of the available spaces on the ground floor, but there's open space for other businesses to move downtown. County employees have already moved in and have begun to work from their brand new offices.
"I am excited to see the Cornerstone Project come to fruition as we continue to move forward in the resiliency and growth of our city,” said Porterville Mayor Martha Flores. “The Porterville Hotel had been a long time fixture on Main Street and to the Porterville community. Originally built in 1888, the Porterville Hotel had undergone many changes over its lifetime. For more than the past decade, the City has been working diligently to redevelop the site from a failed affordable housing project to a commercial mixed-use development complimentary to the City's vision for Main Street and the Downtown area. In 2013, the Porterville Hotel was destroyed in a fire and was demolished, but it is now the beautiful new home of the Tulare County District Attorney and Public Defender, as well as retail space on the first floor. I would like to sincerely thank the local community members and the County of Tulare for their investment in the community toward continually improving our city."